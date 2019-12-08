‘CHRISTMAS IN TULSA’
One of Samuel Briggs’ favorite holiday songs is one the Tulsa vocalist-actor probably will never be asked to perform.
Briggs, whose credits include playing Curly in Theatre Tulsa’s “Oklahoma!” and Georges Seurat in “Sunday in the Park with George” for American Theatre Company, earlier this year won the Signature Symphony’s second annual “Tulsa Sings!” competition with his performance of “Something’s Coming” from the musical “West Side Story.”
That victory included another chance to perform with the orchestra, this time as part of its “Christmas in Tulsa” holiday concerts.
Briggs is a tenor, but he’s always had a soft spot in his heart for “You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch,” which Thurl Ravenscroft – a bass – performed in the classic TV special, “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.”
“I don’t think I could do it justice,” Briggs said. “Maybe in about 20 years.”
Fortunately, the songs that Briggs will be performing with the orchestra include many of his holiday favorites.
“We’re doing a fantastic arrangement of ‘White Christmas,’ which has always been one of my favorites,” he said. “But I’m actually most excited about being able to sing ‘The Christmas Waltz’ and ‘The Christmas Song,’ which is probably my absolute favorite Christmas song.
“I just love how much fun the Waltz is to sing, and hearing ‘The Christmas Song’ just puts me in my best holiday spirit,” Briggs said. “I especially love the line ‘And so I’m offering this simple phrase to kids from one to 92.’ It makes me think of my dad, who has always been a kid at heart.”
The concert will also feature the Signature Chorale in an evening of classic and contemporary holiday music.
Performances: 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Dec. 13-14, at the VanTrease PACE, 10300 E. 81st St.
Tickets: $40-$80. 918-595-7777, signaturesymphony.org.
‘THE NUTCRACKER’
For those who are thinking, “One of these days, I’ll check out Tulsa Ballet’s ‘The Nutcracker,’ ” now is the time to act. This season marks 50 years of the company presenting the full-length version of this holiday classic. But Tulsa Ballet is already beginning to create an entirely new production of “The Nutcracker” for 2021.
So this is the penultimate season for this unique production, which is set in 1920s Paris, and centers on a young girl named Marie who, after an eventful Christmas party, dreams of a magical world of romance and glamour. The production features the full company of Tulsa Ballet, as well as members of Tulsa Ballet II, and more than 100 children in a variety of roles.
Performances: 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8; Saturday-Sunday, Dec. 14-15; and Sunday, Dec. 22; 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13; 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at the Tulsa PAC, 101 E. Third St.
Tickets: $30-$108. 918-749-6006, tulsaballet.org
‘A CHRISTMAS CAROL’
American Theatre Company debuted its original musical version of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” 42 years ago, and this adaptation by Richard Averill and Bob Odle immediately became a Tulsa holiday tradition.
Odle’s book adheres closely to Dickens’ original story of the money-lender Ebenezer Scrooge, whose miserly misogyny undergoes a transformation as he is visited by a trio of spirits that show him visions of Christmases past, present and yet to come. And Averill’s tuneful songs are the sort of melodies that linger in the mind far beyond the holiday season. Karl Krause returns to embody Ebenezer Scrooge, a role he’s played for more than 30 years.
Performances: 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, Dec. 12-14; Wednesday-Saturday, Dec. 17-21; and Monday, Dec. 23; 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15 and 22, at the Tulsa PAC, 110 E. Second St.
Tickets: $33. 918-596-7111, tulsapac.com.
‘THE CHILDREN’S NUTCRACKER’
The South Tulsa Children’s Ballet formed to provide dancers ages 4 to 19 pre-professional performance opportunities and to encourage them to continue their dance education. Its annual production of “The Children’s Nutcracker” will feature as many as 250 young performers.
Performances: 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14; 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, at the Jenks High School PAC, 398 W. F Street, Jenks
Tickets: $25. southtulsachildrensballet.org
CHRISTMAS ON STAGE
Several area theater companies are breaking out their holiday shows.
One of the city’s longest-running holiday traditions — now in its 39th year — is Clark Youth Theatre’s annual production of “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” by Barbara Robinson. The Herdmans never go to church, so how did they end up with the lead roles in the Christmas play? Chance, intimidation, and maybe a little Christmas magic help bring the Herdmans, as well as the rest of the town, to a new understanding of the holiday season.
Performances: 2 p.m. Sunday Dec. 8 and 15: 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, Dec. 12-14, at Henthorne PAC, 4825 S. Quaker Ave.
Tickets: $10-$13. 918-596-1412, clarkyouththeatre.com
The classic holiday film “It’s a Wonderful Life” gets a musical update in “Miracle in Bedford Falls,” by Broken Arrow Community Playhouse. George Bailey, the owner of a struggling building and loan business, gets caught up in a series of personal and professional crises that push him to consider suicide. It’s only the intervention of a bumbling angel, named Clarence to show George what value his life has to himself and his community.
Performances: 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8 and 15; 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13; 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday Dec. 14; at the Broken Arrow Community Playhouse, 1800 S. Main St., Broken Arrow
Tickets: $22-$25. 918-258-0077, bacptheatre.com
Sapulpa Community Theatre is presenting “The Trial of Ebenezer Scrooge,” a comedy by Mark Brown. Less than a year after his miraculous visitations from various Christmas spirits, Ebenezer Scrooge has returned to his miserly ways — which includes taking the ghost of Jacob Marley and his other visitors to court.
Performances: 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8 and 15, and Saturday, Dec. 14, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13; at Sapulpa Community Theatre, 124 S. Water St., Sapulpa.
Tickets: $5-$12. sapulpatheatre.org.