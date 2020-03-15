One of Swedish film director Ingmar Bergman’s rare forays into comedy, “Smiles of a Summer Night,” inspired one of Stephen Sondheim’s most charming, yet challenging, works, “A Little Night Music.”
Set in Sweden at the turn of the 20th century, the story revolves around the romantic and sexual conflicts of a closely connected group of people: well-to-do lawyer Frederik (Scott Black) and his much-younger second wife, Anne (Sonnet Lamb); his son Henrik (Sam Briggs) from his first marriage; Desiree Armfeldt (Cathy Rose), an actress with whom Frederik has an affair years before; and her current flame, Count Carl-Magnus Malcolm (Steve Osborn), whose wife, Charlotte (Karlena Riggs), is all too aware of her husband’s roving eye and jealous nature.
Observing all this amorous roundelay is Madame Armfeldt (Kim Frie), who comments how the “summer night smiles three times” — on the young, on the fools and on the old. Just how this prediction plays out is told through Hugh Wheeler’s book and Sondheim’s songs, most of which were written in some variation of waltz time.
That includes what is probably Sondheim’s most famous song, “Send in the Clowns,” which was a last-minute addition to the score and written to accommodate the vocal limitations of the actress who originated the role of Desiree Armfeldt.
Jeremy Stevens directs the show, with Christy Stalcup as music director.
Performances: 2 p.m. Sunday, March 15, and March 22; 8 p.m. Friday, March 20; 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, March 21, at the Tulsa PAC, 110 E. Second St.
Tickets: $29-$46. 918-596-7111, tulsapac.com
‘The Humans’
It’s Thanksgiving, and the Blake family is gathering for its annual holiday dinner. Only this year, things have changed. Instead of the Blake daughters making the trek out to the family home in Scranton, Pennsylvania, the parents, with their wheelchair-bound grandmother in tow, have come to New York City, where the youngest daughter will be hosting the dinner in the Chinatown apartment she shares with her newest, and considerably older, boyfriend.
So begins “The Humans,” playwright Stephen Karam’s Tony Award-winning drama that over the course of its run time inexorably unfolds all the fears that each member of the family has tried hard to keep hidden, forcing them to face up to all the existential terrors of life, from the loss of love to the loss of mind to the loss of life.
American Theatre Company presents the Tulsa premiere of this play as part of its 50th anniversary season.
Kathryn Hartney directs a cast that includes Adrian Alexander, Steve Barker, Angela McLaughlin, Monica Shores and Billie Sue Thompson.
Performances: Friday-Saturday, March 20-21; 2 p.m. Sunday, March 22; 8 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, March 26-28, at the Tulsa PAC, 110 E. Second St.
Tickets: $18-$26. 918-596-7111, tulsapac.com
‘And Then They Came for Me...’
The Broken Arrow Community Playhouse will present “And Then They Came for Me: Remembering the World of Anne Frank,” a unique multimedia play by James Sill.
The play combines videotaped interviews with Holocaust survivors Ed Silverberg, who was Anne Frank’s first boyfriend, and Eva Schloss, a neighbor of Anne Frank’s who also went into hiding with her family, with actors re-creating scenes from their lives during World War II.
Performances: 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, March 20-21, and March 27-28; 2 p.m. Sunday, March 22, and March 29, at the Broken Arrow Community Playhouse, 1800 S. Main St., Broken Arrow
Tickets: $22-$25. 918-258-0077, bacptheatre.com
Featured video