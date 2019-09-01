There’s only one more week to take your shot at “Hamilton,” the Tony Award-winning musical that continues through Sunday, Sept. 8, at the Tulsa PAC.
This fast-paced, high-energy retelling of the life and times of Alexander Hamilton has become a pop-culture phenomenon, which the Tulsa World described as “a nearly overwhelming sensory onslaught of words and music, history and hysteria, stage wizardry and human effort that shakes the dusting powder from America’s bewigged past.”
The World’s review added that “Hamilton” presents “a story that, for all the liberty it takes with what we know to be the facts, likely gives us a clearer, more accurate picture of the very human struggles that created the country in which we live today.”
Performances: 1 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1, and Sept. 8; 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, Sept. 3-5; 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6; 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at the Tulsa PAC, 101 E. Third St.
Tickets: $95-$365. 918-596-7111, tulsapac.com
Signature Symphony
Follow the yellow brick road as the Signature Symphony at Tulsa Community College opens its 2019-2020 Pops series with “The Wonderful Music of Oz.”
The concert will feature the wide range of music that has been inspired by L. Frank Baum’s fantasy, from the classic songs from the 1939 film “The Wizard of Oz,” to the Broadway smash “Wicked,” the African-American adaptation “The Wiz” and even pop songs such as Elton John’s “Goodbye, Yellow Brick Road.”
Created by producer and vocalist Scott Coulter, one of New York’s most honored vocalists and a judge for the Signature Symphony’s annual Tulsa Sings! competition, the show has been performed all over the country since it premiered with the Oklahoma City Philharmonic.
The evening features Coulter and other top vocalists including Blaine Krauss and Kelli Rabke, who got her big break playing Dorothy in Paper Mill Playhouse’s production of “The Wizard of Oz,” as well as pianist John Boswell.
“L. Frank Baum’s novel was published almost 120 years ago, and I was intrigued by all the songs that have been inspired by the original book as source material,” Coulter said. “I think about how the music has captured that story and allowed it to live on forever.
“This concert is really a musical journey,” Coulter said. “No matter how old you are, you have some sort of affinity or connection to ‘The Wizard of Oz,’ so it speaks to all generations.”
Performances: 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Sept. 6-7, at the VanTrease PACE, 10300 E. 81st St.
Tickets: $36-$78. 918-595-7777, or online at signaturesymphony.org
Tulsa Symphony Orchestra
The Tulsa Arts District’s regular First Friday Art Crawl will take on a symphonic air, as the Tulsa Symphony Orchestra presents its “Symphony in the Park” concert at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, at the Guthrie Green, 101 E. M.B. Brady St.
Bring a picnic dinner, some chairs and/or blankets and enjoy an evening of orchestral pop and light classical music, led by conductor Ron Spigelman. The concert will conclude with a fireworks display against the Tulsa skyline.
The event is free. For more, tulsasymphony.org.
World Stage Theatre
World Stage Theatre Company is calling its 2019-2020 season a “SHEason,” with productions to celebrate the 100th anniversary of women in the United States earning the right to vote.
“She Like Girls” by Chisa Hutchinson is based on a true story about a high school romance that ends in a shocking act of violence.
Kia has been infatuated with Marisol for some time but always assumed that Marisol did not return her affections. But after the two girls share their first kiss, their efforts to keep their relationship secret from their conservative parents and their intolerant peers forces Kia to have to choose between her newfound sexuality and societal acceptance.
Chilean director Manuel Ortiz oversees the production, which stars Milena Hernandez, James Q. Young, Tizzi Dyer, Dionne Lambert, Taylor Horner, Sean Rooney, Veronica Smith, Danielle Balletto, Sally Allen, Demargo Peters, Oli Einarsson, Katie Perkins and Elizabeth Scheer.
Performances: 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 5, and 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Sept. 7-8, at the Tulsa PAC, 110 E. Second St.
Tickets: $25. 918-596-7111, tulsapac.com
Clark Youth Theatre
Clark Conservatory Theatre is a program of the Clark Youth Theatre that presents slightly more mature works, with casts that mix adult and youth performers.
Its first show is Mary Zimmerman’s “The Secret in the Wings,” a dark and mysterious adaptation of fairy tales brought to life through ensemble-driven, playful storytelling.
These tales are an imaginative mash-up of childhood fantasy, hopes and fears both real and imagined. With neighborly ogres, sullen princesses and fraternal swans, “The Secret in the Wings” probes what frightens us most.
Performances: 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Sept. 6-7, and Thursday-Saturday, Sept. 12-14; 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8, and Sept. 15 at the Henthorne PAC, 4825 S. Quaker Ave.
Tickets: $10-$13. 918-746-5065, or online at clarkyouththeatre.com
