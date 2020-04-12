If Ryan Mahannah could stage his favorite William Shakespeare play exactly as he would like it, it would be on a stage filled with actors, playing to an audience.
That’s not a wish that can be fulfilled for some time, as concerns over the coronavirus pandemic mean that all theaters have been closed until further notice, and any sort of gathering is discouraged.
But Mahannah, director of theater at Coffeyville Community College who has appeared most recently in Theatre Tulsa’s production of “Picasso at the Lapin Agile,” has put together a unique version of Shakespeare’s pastoral comedy “As You Like It” that will debut Friday, April 17.
Mahannah describes it as a “social distance staged reading.” The actors, who will be performing from their homes, will be brought together through social media platform Zoom that will allow them to interact with each other in real time.
“A theater company in Florida that I used to work with did something like this, and I thought it was a neat idea,” Mahannah said. “I’m one of the instructors with the Orbit Initiative, and I thought this might be something that we could do with the other instructors.
“But when I shared the idea with Jeremy (Stevens, director of the Orbit Initiative), he said we should open it up to everyone,” Mahannah said. “And I realized that was the best thing to do because it was more in the whole spirit of what Orbit is trying to do.”
The Orbit Initiative is an educational program of the Tulsa PAC Trust, offering free classes in a variety of theater skills to the public, with the goal of getting people to participate in the performing arts, culminating in a performance of a special adaptation of a Shakespeare play. (The Orbit classes have been suspended because of concerns over COVID-19.)
“When I was casting, I tried to have a mix of people who are well-known to Tulsa theater audiences, as well as people who are relatively new to theater,” Mahannah said. “I also tried to have as diverse a cast as possible, and we are doing some untraditional casting.”
“As You Like It” mixes together a number of familiar Shakespearean tropes, including feuding family members, a forbidden romance, mistaken identities and outrageous disguises, ending not in blood-soaked tragedy but multiple weddings.
The play is also the source of one of Shakespeare’s most famous passages, the soliloquy that begins “All the world’s a stage/And all the men and women merely players.”
The cast includes Austin Reid, Paige Dickey, Travis Guillory, Jacob Bush, Jeffrey Jimenez, Kia Hightower, Andra Beatty, Alyssa Brown, Meghan Hurley, Paulette Record, Liz Hunt, Nicholas Sumpter, Michael Towner, Tabitha Littlefield, Audie Pritchett, Lisa Hunter, Crockett J. Ward, Mindy Robertson, Meagan Mulgrew, Veronica Smith, Andrew Smith, Phena Hackett, Rosemary Avance, Brielle Jordan and Jack Horning.
“This is maybe my favorite Shakespeare play,” said Mahannah, who will also perform the role of Touchstone, a court jester. “It’s a story that I think everyone can connect with.”
‘The Mouse of the Opera’
Tulsa Opera is offering a special treat for young opera lovers — one of the company’s Filstrup Outreach Artists, Sam Briggs, reading the children’s book “The Mouse of the Opera.”
Written by Tuula Pere, it is the story of Maurice, a wood mouse whose home is within sight of the local opera house. Maurice is so taken by the beauty of the music and the glamour of the building that he determines to find a way to experience the opera for himself.
The video of Briggs reading the story and giving voice to the characters also shows the illustrations by Outi Rautkallio.
To watch the video, and to donate to support Tulsa Opera’s educational and community outreach programs: tulsaopera.com.
