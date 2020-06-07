William Shakespeare may be best known for plays such as “Hamlet” and “Much Ado About Nothing,” but the Bard of Stratford on Avon was equally adept at the distinctive 14-line poem known as the sonnet.
Shakespeare composed 154 sonnets during his life, which were published in 1609. The poems deal with a range of subjects, including the passage of time, love, infidelity, jealousy, beauty and mortality.
The Orbit Initiative, the communitywide performing arts program of the Tulsa PAC Trust, will present “An Evening of Sonnets,” a live reading of selections from Shakespeare’s works, at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 13.
The event will be livestreamed on Zoom. While there is no charge to view the performance, viewers must register for a ticket through the Eventbrite website. A Zoom Meeting ID will be sent via email togive them access to the performance.
This is the third socially distanced Shakespearean production the Orbit Initiative has presented since the COVID-19 crisis closed performance venues.
Tabitha Littlefield, who directed the Orbit production of “Hamlet” in May, directs this production, which will focus on Shakespeare sonnets that address such issues as death, rebirth and the legacy we leave behind — ideas, Littlefield said, “are still relatable in these times of social injustice.”
Littlefield said 14 performers will take part in the performance, including Mecca Beard, Alyssa Brown, Kia Hightower, Karl Krause, Paulette Record, Sean Rooney, Jeremy Stevens, Nicholar Sumpter, Justin Tomlinson and Nicholas Winterrowd.
A Q-and-A session will follow the performance.
To register: eventbrite.com.
‘Theatre Talk’
Former Oklahoman Michael Andreaus, who will be one of the performers for the Orbit’s “An Evening of Sonnets,” will be the guest for World Stage Theatre’s “Theatre Talk,” which will be presented live beginning at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 10, on World Stage Theatre’s Facebook page, facebook.com/WorldStageTheatreCo.
Co-hosts Kelli McLeod Shingen and Carmen White Janak will lead the discussion.
An Atlanta native, Andreaus earned a bachelor of music from the University of Central Oklahoma and performed with a number of regional theater companies, including playing the role of Colehouse Walker Jr. in Theatre Tulsa’s 2017 production of “Ragtime.”
Of that performance, the Tulsa World wrote, “Andreaus makes every scene as Coalhouse Walker Jr. come alive with forceful grace and perfect economy — everything is in perfect balance in this character.”
Most recently, Andreaus appeared as the “Singing Inmate” in “When They See Us,” Ava DuVernay’s acclaimed mini-series about the Central Park Five case.
In January, Andreaus made his Broadway debut as a member of the cast of the revival of “A Soldier’s Play,” Charles Fuller’s Pulitzer Prize-winning drama about a murder among the members of a company of African-American soldiers during World War II. The play closed in March, when New York theaters shuttered in the wake of the COVID-19 virus.
Magic City Books
Journalist Eduardo Porter will be the guest of a livestreamed discussion of his new book, “American Poison: How Racial Hostility Destroyed Our Promise,” at 7 p.m. Monday, June 8. The event is presented by Magic City Books.
Porter, a reporter for the New York Times, presents in “American Poison” a sweeping examination of how American racism has broken the country’s social compact, eroded America’s common goods and damaged the lives of every American, while offering a heartfelt look at how these deep wounds might begin to heal.
The discussion will take place via Zoom, and participants should register in advance to gain access to the event. Copies of Porter’s book are available for sale through Magic City Books.
To register and for more information, go online to magiccitybooks.com.
