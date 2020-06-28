Philbrook Museum of Art had planned to open the exhibit “Tulsa Treasures: Private Collections in Public” on March 15.
However, before the exhibit’s public opening, the city of Tulsa ordered all public venues to close in the face of the burgeoning coronavirus epidemic. So this diverse collection of “Tulsa Treasures” remained hidden.
Until now, that is. Philbrook Museum, which earlier this month began allowing patrons to tour its gardens, plans to open “Tulsa Treasures: Private Collections in Public” to the public Wednesday, July 1.
Only the gallery space that houses the exhibit and the museum shop will be open to the public; the rest of the villa and the museum’s Kitchen 27 restaurant will remain closed.
As the museum has been doing with its garden visits, Philbrook is requiring that tickets be purchased in advance for specific times to limit the number of visitors at any one time. The museum requires all those who enter the museum to wear a mask.
Entry times are every half hour, until sold out. Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for seniors, veterans and college students. To purchase tickets: 918-748-5300, philbrook.org.
When Philbrook began working on the “Tulsa Treasures” exhibit, Philbrook Director Scott Stulen said, “We had no idea what was out there. So this show began to evolve almost from the start because we realized that if we just kept the focus on painting and sculpture, we would have missed a lot of fascinating things.”
Those “fascinating things” range from fine art and antique furniture to toy robots and comic books, from music memorabilia to beetle-themed jewelry.
“This is one of those shows where you can say in all honesty that there is something for everyone,” said Catherine Whitney, the museum’s chief curator and curator of American art.
Stulen said the impetus for the show was to examine the question, “Why do we collect?”
“What is that impulse that makes a person want to collect a particular thing?” he said. “Part of it is the object itself or a sense of nostalgia. But I think the most important part is the story behind the object, the meaning that it has for us.
“It’s like when you watch ‘Antiques Roadshow,’ ” Stulen said. “The stories that people have to tell about the objects they bring are a big part of the appeal, maybe even moreso than the dollar value.”
A few of those stories were told in a Tulsa World story that profiled some of the collectors whose treasures are included in the show.
“Tulsa Treasures: Private Collections in Public” will be on display through Aug. 2.
Magic City Books
Two best-selling authors will take part in virtual events with Magic City Books to promote their latest works.
Lara Prescott will be featured at an event at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 1. Prescott is the author of “The Secrets We Kept,” a novel inspired by an unusual, yet true, intersection of espionage and literature — a plot by CIA to infiltrate the hearts and minds of Soviet Russia, not with propaganda, but with the greatest love story of the 20th century, Boris Pasternak’s novel, “Doctor Zhivago.”
Prescott’s novel was nominated for an Edgar Award for Best First Novel by the Mystery Writers of America, was selected for Reese Witherspoon’s “Hello Sunshine” book club and was named one of the best books of 2019 by the Washington Post, Entertainment Weekly, NPR and the Library Journal.
On Thursday, July 2, Magic City will host Emma Straub, whose latest work is “All Adults Here,” a story about adult siblings, aging parents, high school boyfriends, middle school mean girls, the lifelong effects of birth order and all the other things that follow us into adulthood, whether we like them or not.
Straub is the author of three other novels “The Vacationers,” “Modern Lovers,” “Laura Lamont’s Life in Pictures” and the short story collection “Other People We Married.”
Copies of “The Secrets We Kept” and “All Adults Here” may be purchased at Magic City Books, 221 E. Archer St., or online.
To register for these events, and to purchase books online, go to magiccitybooks.com.
