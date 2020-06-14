In her essay about women writers, “A Room of One’s Own,” Virginia Woolf imagined the possibility of William Shakespeare having a sister who was “as adventurous, as imaginative, as agog to see the world as he was.”
Writer Cody Daigle-Orians took this idea and from it created “William & Judith,” which had its world premiere in 2012, presented by Playhouse Tulsa.
Playhouse Tulsa founders Courtneay Sanders-Irish and Chris Crawford will present a staged reading of “William & Judith” live via Zoom at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 18. To access the performance, go to facebook.com/events.
“William & Judith” is set in 1610, a time when London theaters are beginning to reopen after having been shuttered to help prevent the spread of bubonic plague.
The problem is, William Shakespeare is suffering from a bout of writer’s block at a time when actors and audiences are demanding a new work by him.
Then his sister Judith arrives in London, bearing with her a play of her own about revenge and forgiveness set on a magical island, suddenly inhabited thanks to an event that gives the play its title — “The Tempest.”
It’s a work of such depth and quality that Shakespeare is envious — and desperate enough to pass the play off as his own work.
In reviewing the debut production in 2012, the Tulsa World described “William & Judith” as “a fantasia on the life of William Shakespeare that explores ideas about family and art, and how the demands of the one can harm, and even destroy, the other. It’s quite a stunning piece of theater.”
Sanders-Irish and Crawford will reprise their roles as Judith and William Shakespeare, respectively. The cast also includes Devante Malone, Matthew McGee, Meghan Moroney, Alyssa McGuire and Slater Ashenhurst.
Theatre Tulsa
Theatre Tulsa’s annual summer education programs will be offered online this year because of the current COVID-19 pandemic.
The company will have three new programs for each of three age groups.
Broadway Beginners, designed for those ages 5 to 8, will have four two-week camps that include educational theater games, songs and dances from popular kid-friendly musicals, and basic theater vocabulary.
Broadway Bootcamp, for ages 7 to 11, will consist of eight one-week themed camps. There are two time slots for each week, 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m. Students can enroll for individual weeks, each featuring unique lessons.
Broadway Bound, for those age 12 to 18, will have four two-week camp sessions. Students can select from class offerings that include core skills such as acting, dance and voice, along with elective classes in costumes, hair and make-up; improvisation; stage management; playwriting; audition preparation and resume building; film acting; and Shakespeare.
For more information: theatretulsa.org.
NEA Awards
Three area arts organizations are among the recipients of Art Works grants from the National Endowment for the Arts.
Art Works grants support artistically excellent projects that celebrate creativity and cultural heritage, invite mutual respect for differing beliefs and values, and enrich humanity.
Gilcrease Museum was awarded the largest grant, receiving $40,000, which will help it present “Weaving History into Art: The Enduring Legacy of Shan Goshorn.” This exhibit, set to open at the museum in October, showcases the work of the late Shan Goshorn, a Tulsa artist and Eastern Band Cherokee whose work combined centuries-old weaving techniques with pointed social and political critiques.
Greatest Stories Never Told, a Broken Arrow nonprofit organization dedicated to celebrating the life of pioneering African-American aviator James Herman Banning, received a $10,000 grant.
Ahha Tulsa, formerly the Arts and Humanities Council of Tulsa, received a grant for $20,000, which will help fund the organization’s public drop-in creative space, The Studio, on the third floor of the Hardesty Arts Center in the Tulsa Arts District.
