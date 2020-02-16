In 2017, the death of legendary Russian poet — and longtime Tulsa resident — Yevgeny Yevtushenko inspired composer Noam Faingold to write a piece in his honor.
“The Defiant Poet: Elegy in Memory of Yevgeny Yevtushenko” had its first performance that year as part of a concert celebrating Russian music and poetry presented by the Signature Symphony at Tulsa Community College.
In a conversation with the Tulsa World prior to the work’s premiere, Faingold described the piece as “a symphonic dream,” with deliberately “dreamy” passages that reflect Yevtushenko’s love of poetry set against more vigorous music that speaks to the “defiant” side of Yevtushenko’s work.
Now, a recording of Faingold’s composition is part of a newly released album titled “Prisma 3,” a collection of seven contemporary works for symphony orchestra performed by the Janácek Philharmonic Orchestra and produced by Navona Records.
A CD release party for “Prisma 3” will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, at Magic City Books, 221 E. Archer St.
Faingold said the evening will include a public listening of the recording, a poetry reading by Yevtushenko’s son Zhenya that will include “Babi Yar,” which inspired Dmitri Shostakovich to compose his Symphony No. 13 using the poem as a text; and conversation between Zhenya Yevtushenko and Faingold on the arts and civic engagement.
Copies of the CD will be available for purchase.
In that 2017 interview, Faingold said, “Yevtushenko was one of the most impactful figures in Western culture. He used his art to help shape society for the better, to stand up for and give voice to people. And I personally could not help but want to make some kind of statement to celebrate and memorialize what this great neighbor of ours had accomplished.”
‘Godspell’
Based on the Gospel of Matthew, Stephen Schwarz’s musical “Godspell” follows a group of modern-day young people brought together by a teacher in a Superman T-shirt who tells them parables to help them understand lessons about love, from loving God with all your heart to being able to love your enemies — until one of the number betrays him. The score includes the song “Day by Day,” which became a pop hit soon after the musical premiered in 1971.
Performances: 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Feb. 21-22, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, at the Tulsa PAC, 110 E. Second St.
Tickets: $15-$35. 918-596-7111, tulsapac.com
‘August: Osage County’
Tracy Letts’ Pulitizer Prize-winning play is an epic story of familial dysfunction, as members of an Oklahoma family gather in the wake of a tragedy and unpack years of secrets and lies. And, as with even the most charged of family get-togethers, “August: Osage County” has moments of genuine, if inky-black, humor. Theatre Tulsa’s production features Vivica Walkenbach as the family’s acid-tongued matriarch.
Performances: 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Feb. 21-22, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, at the Tulsa PAC, 110 E. Second St.
Tickets: $24-$39. 918-596-7111, tulsapac.com
Ibsen times two
The Tulsa Community College’s Department of Theatre’s repertory production of “A Doll’s House” and “A Doll’s House, Part 2” concludes Sunday, with the two plays being presented back to back.
Henrik Ibsen’s classic drama deals with the Victorian mores of marriage and women’s rights, while Lucas Hnath’s modern-day follow-up shows what happened after the central character, Nora, returns to the family home after 15 years away.
Performances: 2 and 8 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, at the VanTrease PACE, 10300 E. 81st St.
Tickets: $6-$10. 918-595-7777, tulsacc.edu
