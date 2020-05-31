The enduring tragedy of two “star-crossed lovers” will be the subject of the latest livestreamed ballet from Tulsa Ballet.
The full-length presentation of “Romeo & Juliet,” choreographed by Edwaard Liang to the famed Prokofiev score, will be shown on the ballet’s YouTube channel at 7 p.m. Friday, June 5, and noon Saturday, June 6.
Tulsa Ballet commissioned Liang, now the artistic director of Ballet Met, to create a new ballet version of this story in 2012.
When the company revived the production in 2016 (which will be the one shown on YouTube), the Tulsa World wrote: “When Tulsa Ballet gave the world premiere of (this) ballet, we said at the time it was one of the most effective, and affecting, ballet renditions of this story we had ever seen.
“Time hasn’t changed that assessment. Liang’s ‘Romeo & Juliet’ streamlines the story in some ways, but without shortchanging the depth and complexity of the original. It is as rich in character as it is in dance, (and) the company brought out all the humor, suspense, pageantry and romance inherent in the story.”
Former principal dancers Youhee Son and Hyonjun Rhee performed the title roles with “razor-sharp classical technique and contemporary expressiveness with deep understanding the characters.”
The Tulsa Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Peter Stafford Wilson, accompanied the performance.
“Sergei Prokofiev’s score, for all its beauty, is a thorny monster,” the Tulsa World wrote, adding that “Wilson and the orchestra could generate incredible sonic power, as in the magisterial stomp of ‘Montagues and Capulets,’ as well as lovely delicate sounds, as in the ‘Young Juliet’ theme.”
For more information: tulsaballet.org.
Gilcrease names curator
Gilcrease Museum has named Chelsea Herr as the museum’s Jack & Maxine Zarrow Curator of Indigenous Art and Culture.
Herr earned a doctorate in Native American Art History at the University of Oklahoma. She was hired in December and is joining Gilcrease this month after successfully defending her dissertation, titled “Future Tense: Possibilities, Portents, and Permutations in Native North American Art.”
Herr also worked as a researcher for the First Americans Museum in Oklahoma City and worked with the Couse-Sharp Historic Site in Taos, New Mexico, on collections management and curatorial projects.
“Dr. Herr brings a unique skill set to Gilcrease at an exciting period in the museum’s history,” said Susan Neal, executive director of Gilcrease Museum. “Her expertise in native art, history and culture well positions her to work with our collection representing hundreds of indigenous cultures from across North and South America.
“Dr. Herr adds a critically important voice to our team as we move forward in designing the new Gilcrease, its architecture and exhibitions,” Neal said.
“I am thrilled to join the team at Gilcrease for a number of reasons, including the historically and culturally significant indigenous collections at the museum,” Herr said. “I especially look forward to the exciting direction in which Gilcrease is moving, allowing for a more robust examination of these collections and the stories they tell within the museum’s larger narrative.”
Neal will officially introduce Herr to the public in a Facebook Live event at noon Friday, June 5, on the Gilcrease Museum Facebook page.
