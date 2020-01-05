The 11 paintings that Tulsa Artist Fellow Eric Sall made in collaboration with Tulsa Ballet will form the core of his exhibit, “The Current,” which opens Friday, Jan. 10, at the Philbrook Museum of Art.
In September 2018, Tulsa Ballet presented the world premiere of “Pentaptych,” which featured Sall creating an original abstract painting on a 5-by-7-foot canvas during the course of the 22-minute performance of Ma Cong’s ballet.
Sall created 10 images when the piece was presented at the ballet’s Studio K theater and painted the final image in the series when “Pentaptych” was performed on the lawn at Philbrook, which collaborated with Tulsa Ballet in realizing the project.
In an interview prior to the ballet’s premiere, Sall said, “When you do abstract work, two questions I always hear are, ‘How do you start?’ and ‘When do you know you’re finished?’
“In this case, both of those questions are answered for me,” he said. “Someone else (one of the dancers) starts the image, and from then on, my work becomes kind of improvisation that I have to finish at a pre-established time.”
Sall said painting in public, especially as part of a performance, was something “that’s way out of my comfort zone, I have to admit. But I also like a challenge.”
Since creating his “Pentaptych” suite on stage, the artist has turned increasingly toward the use of opaque, hard-edged geometries and images, which he overlays on top of gestural waves of diaphanous color.
“The Current,” which will be on display in the Villa Philbrook, will combine ballet paintings, costumes, a video of the 2018 event and newer, large-scale works that energetically weave references to movement, popular culture, textiles and design.
Exhibit: Friday, Jan. 10, through April 12 at Philbrook Museum of Art, 2727 S. Rockford Road
Admission: $9. 918-749-7941, philbrook.org
Tulsa Symphony with Sarah Coburn
The Tulsa Symphony will begin the new year with a contemplation of final things, as it presents soprano Sarah Coburn as the soloist for Richard Strauss’ “Four Last Songs.”
Strauss completed these songs the year before his death, using three poems by Hermann Hesse and one by Joseph von Eichendorff as the texts.
It is believed that Strauss felt these works were to be a valedictory, as the songs were written for soprano, and the orchestration prominently features the French horn; Strauss’ wife was a noted soprano and his father a pre-eminent horn player.
Also, the song “Im Abendrot (At Sunset)” concludes with a quotation from one of Strauss’ earlier compositions — the “Transfiguration” theme from his tome poem “Death and Transfiguration.”
Oklahoma native Coburn is no stranger to Strauss’ music. She has performed in the composer’s opera “Der Rosenkavalier” with Cincinnati Opera, and her first recital recording, “Oh, When I Dream,” includes her performances of several of Strauss’ earlier songs.
The concert, which will be led by principal guest conductor Daniel Hege, will also feature Robert Schumann’s Symphony No. 2 and Edward Elgar’s orchestral transcription of J.S. Bach’s Fantasia and Fugue in C minor.
Performance: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at the Tulsa PAC, 101 E. Third St.
Tickets: $15-$70. 918-584-3645, tulsasymphony.org
Parthenia Viol Consort
Chamber Music Tulsa is offering a special afternoon of Elizabethan music to celebrate Twelfth Night and welcome the New Year with a performance by the Parthenia Viol Consort.
The viol, or viola da gamba, is a family of stringed instruments that was used predominantly from the Renaissance to the Age of Enlightenment. These hybrids between the Spanish guitar and the medieval fiddle were held upright, and the distinctive shape of the molded wood bodies gave a distinctive lightness and resonance to the sound.
The Parthenia Viol Consort, which has been called by the New Yorker as “one of the brightest lights in New York’s early-music scene,” will be joined for this concert by soprano Sherezade Panthaki, for a concert featuring music by William Byrd (reputed to be Queen Elizabeth I’s favorite composer), Thomas Morley, John Bull and Thomas Ravenscroft, as well as traditional carols, including the familiar “Greensleeves.”
Performance: 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5, at Saint John’s Episcopal Church, 4200 S. Atlanta Place
Tickets: $25. chambermusictulsa.org
