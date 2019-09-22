A recent story in the Washington Post highlighted a number of smaller orchestras in the Washington, D.C., area that were thriving in part because of their innovative programming.
The Signature Symphony at Tulsa Community College has been following this philosophy for much of its history, and the orchestra’s first Classics concert of the season is a prime example.
Music director Andrés Franco is marking his fifth and final year with the orchestra by featuring some of the symphonic repertoire’s “Famous Fifths” — in this instance, the Symphony No. 5 in E Minor by Tchaikovsky.
Unlike some of Tchaikovsky’s other symphonies, the Fifth has no distinct program, although the composer in his original sketches for the work described it as “a complete resignation before fate.” Contemporary critics were unusually harsh in their reaction, but the symphony has become one of the most popular in the literature.
Franco’s programming over the years has also included showcasing concerti that feature out-of-the-ordinary instruments. This concert will continue that, with “From the Blue Ridge,” a concerto for mandolin written by Jeff Midkiff, who will also be the soloist.
Midkiff blends bluegrass, jazz and swing influences with classical structures. This will be the first time the work has been performed in Oklahoma.
The orchestra will present a free “Open Rehearsal” at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, that will feature conversation with Franco and Midkiff, along with a working rehearsal of a portion of the concert’s program.
Performance: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at the VanTrease PACE, 10300 E. 81st St.
Tickets: $20-$56. 918-595-7777, signaturesymphony.org.
American Brass Quintet
Chamber Music Tulsa opens its 66th season with the American Brass Quintet, an ensemble that last performed in Tulsa in 15 years.
The quintet has developed a unique repertoire that ranges from music from the Renaissance to the more than 100 contemporary pieces it has commissioned.
Its Tulsa concert will showcase that range, with madrigals by Luca Marenzio to works by composers Joan Tower, Eric Ewazen, David Sampson and Jennifer Higdon, whose “Fanfare” will be performed in tribute to Chamber Music Tulsa’s founder, Rosalie Talbott.
A talk about some of the music to be presented will precede the concert.
Performance: 2:15 p.m. lecture, 3 p.m. concert, Sunday, Sept. 22, at the Tulsa PAC, 110 E. Second St.
Tickets: $35. 918-596-7111, tulsapac.com.
Booksmart Tulsa
One of the world’s most acclaimed and controversial writers, and the author of this year’s breakout novel will come to Tulsa for events sponsored by Magic City Books and BookSmart Tulsa.
Sir Salman Rushdie, whose novels include the Booker Prize-winning “Midnight’s Children” and “The Satanic Verses,” will return to Tulsa to talk about his newest novel, “Quichotte,” which transforms Cervantes’ “Don Quixote” to modern-day America.
Cervantes’ nobleman made addle-minded by romantic novels becomes Sam DuChamp, a mediocre writer of spy thrillers in the middle of a midlife crisis brought on by watching too much TV. He creates Quichotte, a salesman who falls in love with a TV star and embarks on an adventure with his imaginary son to win her hand.
“An Evening with Sir Salman Rushdie” will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, at All Souls Unitarian Church, 2952 S. Peoria Ave. Tickets are $33, and include a copy of “Quichotte.” To purchase: magiccitybooks.com.
Delia Owens’ novel “Where the Crawdads Sing,” a coming-of-age mystery set against a lushly described natural world, has been the book of the year, spending six months on the best-seller lists.
Owens will be in Tulsa for an event 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, at All Souls Unitarian Church. General admission tickets are sold out, but overflow seating, with the program being shown on a large screen, is available for $30, which includes a copy of Owens’ book. To purchase: magiccitybooks.com.
‘Peter & The Wolf’
Tulsa Ballet II will present “Peter & the Wolf,” an original ballet choreographed by Ma Cong, in a special matinee performance, part of the Hardesty Children’s Series. Based on Prokofiev’s “symphonic fairy tale for children,” “Peter and the Wolf” is the story of a young boy who must make up for his mischievous antics by saving the village from a marauding wolf.
Performances: 10 a.m. and 11:45 a.m. Friday, Sept. 27; 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at Tulsa Ballet, 1212 E. 45th Place.
Tickets: $10. 918-749-6006, tulsaballet.org.