One of the most popular works of orchestral music ever written, the Symphony No. 5 in C Minor by Ludwig van Beethoven, will be the centerpiece of the Signature Symphony’s upcoming Classics concert.
It begins with the four-note motif — three short tones, followed by a fourth longer note — that have been called the sound of “fate knocking at the door,” and this four-note pattern recurs throughout the symphony. It quickly became one of the cornerstones of the repertoire and prompted novelist E.M. Forster to describe it as “the most sublime noise that has ever penetrated into the ear of man.”
The concert, to be conducted by music director Andrés Franco, will feature another Beethoven composition, the “Egmont” Overture, part of a suite of incidental music Beethoven wrote for Goethe’s play; and the Trumpet Concerto by Johnnes Hummel, to be performed by the orchestra’s principal trumpet Stephen Goforth.
Performance: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at the VanTrease PACE, 10300 E. 81 St.
Tickets: $28-$56. 918-595-7777, or online at signaturesymphony.org
‘Stomp’
Even people who appear in “Stomp” have difficulty describing exactly what goes on.
In simplest terms: “Stomp” is about a group of people who might be the cleaning crew or graveyard shift in some sort of industrial work space who make use of all the common objects around them — shop brooms, grocery carts, trash cans and their lids, matchbooks and lighters, even the kitchen sink — to create musical and rhythmic mirth and mayhem.
“Stomp” started in 1986, when co-creators Luke Cresswell and Steve McNicholas came up with a percussion routine using trash cans for a beer commercial.
Three years later, that original routine led to the creation of a full-length show, which was performed everywhere, from the Montreal Comedy Festival to the 1992 Olympics in Barcelona.
Performances: 1 and 6 p.m. Sunday, March 8, at the Tulsa PAC, 101 E. Third St.
Tickets: $25-$70. 918-596-7111, tulsapac.com
Chamber Music Tulsa
The McGill/McHale Trio, made up of brothers Anthony and Demarre McGill on clarinet and flute, respectively, and pianist Michael McHale, will bring its unique take on chamber music to Tulsa, courtesy of Chamber Music Tulsa.
The trio will perform music by Rogerson, Poulenc, Dvorak, Connesson, Debussy, Schoenfield and Villa-Lobos. Musicologist Jason Heilman will talk about the music to be performed at a pre-concert lecture beginning at 2:15 p.m.
Performances: 3 p.m. Sunday, March 8, at the Tulsa PAC, 110 E. Second St.
Tickets: $25. 918-587-8402, chambermusictulsa.org
‘A Little Night Music’
This year marks Stephen Sondheim’s 90th birthday, and in honor of the occasion, Theatre Tulsa is presenting one of the composer and lyricist’s most charming yet challenging works, “A Little Night Music.”
Sondheim and book writer Hugh Wheeler based the work on Ingmar Bergman’s film “Smiles of a Summer Night,” which follows the romantic lives of several couples living in Sweden at the turn of the 20th century and is the source for what may be Sondheim’s best-known song, “Send In the Clowns.”
“This is a classic from Sondheim that needed to be brought to Tulsa,” said Jarrod Kopp, executive director of Theatre Tulsa. “It’s a mesmerizing, passionate period piece that still has the power to enchant audiences.”
Jeremy Stevens directs the show, which stars Scott Black, Sonnet Lamb, Sam Briggs, Kristen Simpson, Cathy Rose, Madelyn Degraffenreid, Kim Frie, Steven Osborn and Karlena Riggs.
Performances: 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, March 13-14, and March 20; 2 p.m. Sunday, March 15, and March 22; 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, March 21, at the Tulsa PAC, 110 E. Second St.
Tickets: $29-$46. 918-596-7111, tulsapac.com
‘The Face of Emmett Till’
Theatre North presents this dramatization of one of the pivotal moments in the Civil Rights Movement, the brutal murder of 14-year-old Emmett Till in August 1955.
The play is a collaboration between Till’s mother, Mamie Till-Mobley, and David Barr III and is presented primarily from Till-Mobley’s perspective. SynCeerae Robbins is convincing in her portrayal of the furious pain and anger of a mother whose son has been senselessly murdered and is determined to see justice done for her son.
Performance: 3 p.m. Sunday, March 8, at the Tulsa PAC, 110 E. Second St.
Tickets: $20. 918-596-7111, tulsapac.com
