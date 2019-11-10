Pianist Robin Sutherland, who was a mainstay of Bartlesville’s OK Mozart festival in its early years, returns to Tulsa this weekend as the guest artist of Tulsa Symphony.
Sutherland, who has been described by critics as “the perfect Mozart pianist,” will perform the Piano Concerto No. 24 in C minor with the orchestra, which will be led by guest conductor Gerhardt Zimmermann.
Last year, Sutherland retired from his position as principal pianist for the San Francisco Symphony Orchestra, a job he held for 45 years. He joined the orchestra in 1973, when then-music director Seiji Ozawa created the position of principal pianist for Sutherland.
Sutherland became known to Oklahomas when he was a regular performer at OK Mozart, serving as the orchestral pianist for the Solisti New York orchestra and performing as a concert soloist and in chamber music settings.
He last performed with the Tulsa Symphony in 2015.
The concert will also feature the Overture to Berlioz’s “Beatrice and Benedict” as well as the Concerto for Orchestra by Lutoslawski.
Performance: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at the Tulsa PAC, 101 E. Third St.
Tickets: $15-$70. 918-584-3645, tulsasymphony.org.
‘Legally Blonde’
The fall 2019 class of Theatre Tulsa Academy, the company’s interactive theater training program for youths, will present the full-length version of the musical “Legally Blonde.”
Based on the novel by Amanda Brown and the film adaptation that starred Reese Witherspoon, “Legally Blonde” is the story of Elle Woods, a seemingly superficial sorority sister who decides to enroll in Harvard Law School to win back her upper-class boyfriend.
She is at first ridiculed for her ambitions, but soon she is tasked with defending a woman accused of murder, and Elle’s unique field of expertise helps to win the legal, as well as the romantic, day.
“ ‘Legally Blonde’ is an excellent story of personal empowerment that our teen actors were really enthusiastic about,” said Jarrod Kopp, executive director of Theatre Tulsa. “We have loved producing a show about being a success while staying true to yourself, even when others don’t believe in you.”
The Theatre Tulsa Academy series of shows features youth-oriented and “junior” versions of popular musicals as a supplement to Theatre Tulsa’s regular season of mainstage shows. Theatre Tulsa Academy produces four additional works per season.
Kia Hightower, recently featured in Theatre Tulsa’s production of “The Drowsy Chaperone,” directs a cast that includes Ella Phillips as Elle, Bailee Washington as Margot, Jameson White as Serena, Anabel White as Pilar and Otto Alonso as Emmett, with the role of Warner shared between Zachary Kirchhoff and Kolby Cardwell.
Performances: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15; 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16; 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, at the Tulsa PAC, 110 E. Second St.
Tickets: $20-$25. 918-596-7111, tulsapac.com.
‘Daddy Long Legs”
Jerusha Abbott has earned the unfortunate title of “Oldest Orphan in the John Grier Home” — along with the responsibility of making all the preparations for the monthly meetings on the home’s trustees. But after one such meeting, she is handed a letter. One anonymous trustee will pay for her college education on the condition that she write him regular letters describing what goes on in her life.
So begins “Daddy Long Legs,” a musical based on the classic 1912 novel by Jean Webster that in turn has inspired at least three films, the most famous being the 1955 version that starred Fred Astaire and Leslie Caron.
This musical by Paul Gordon and John Caird will have its Oklahoma debut in a production that stars Margaret Stall (Theatre Tulsa’s “Beauty and the Beast”) as Jerusha, and Samuel Briggs (American Theatre Company’s “Sunday in the Park with George,” Tulsa Opera’s “Carmen”) as Jervis Pendleton, the young man who becomes something a rival for Jerusha’s affections with the unknown man she calls “Daddy Long Legs.”
Performances: 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Nov. 15-16, 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, at the Lynn Riggs Theater, Dennis R. Neill Equality Center, 621 E. Fourth St.
Tickets: $20. eventbrite.com.
The Harlem Quartet
The Harlem Quartet, which the Cincinnati Enquirer praised for “bringing a new attitude to classical music, one that is fresh, bracing and intelligent,” will conclude its time in Tulsa with a Sunday afternoon concert presented by Chamber Music Tulsa.
The quartet will perform music by Bolcom, Debussy, López-Gavilán and Brahms. Sunday’s concert will be preceded by a talk by Jason Heilman, host of the radio program “Classical Tulsa” on KWGS (89.5 FM).
Performance: 3 p.m. Sunday at the Tulsa PAC, 110 E. Second St.
Tickets: $25. 918-587-3802, chambermusictulsa.org.
Teletúlsa
Jose Zorilla’s play has been a staple of Spanish theater for more than 150 years and is regularly performed as part of celebrations of All Saints Day, Nov. 1.
Tulsa’s Latino theater company, TeleTúlsa, is presenting a new version of the classic Spanish play “Don Juan Tenorio,” adapted and directed by Tara Moses. “Don Juan” takes the story of the arrogant and frivolous Don Juan and sets it in modern times to address such themes as agency, accountability and the dangers of machismo culture.
Performances: 8 p.m. Thursday-Friday, Nov. 14-15, 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at Living Arts of Tulsa, 307 E. Reconciliation Way.
Tickets: $5-$15. eventbrite.com.
Heller Theatre Company
Heller Theatre Company will present the final performance of “The Deaths of Sybil Bolton,” David Blakely’s stage adaptation of Dennis McAuliffe’s book about his investigations into the life of his grandmother, one of the victims of the “Osage Reign of Terror” in the 1920s.
The company will follow that with the latest installment of its Second Sunday Serials, in which excerpts from short plays are performed, and audience members vote on which stories they want to hear continued.
This week will feature the latest episodes of “Shatterproof” by Andrew Nichols and Josh Gammon and “Future Projections” by Bailey James, as well as new plays “Wallace’s War” by Dale Hink, “Hot Water Chocolate Cake” by Jordan Clark and “Kid Dixon” by Quinn Bailey.
Performances: “Deaths...” 2 p.m. Sunday at the Lynn Riggs Theatre, 621 E. Fourth St.; “Serials,” 8 p.m. Sunday, at Studio 308, 308 S. Lansing Ave.
Tickets: “Deaths,” $20 at the door. “Serials,” $5 at the door. hellertheatreco.com.
World Stage Theatre
“Love, Loss and What I Wore” by Nora and Delia Ephron is a collection of monologues and ensemble pieces about women, clothes and memory covering all the important subjects — mothers, prom dresses, buying bras, mothers, hating purses (did we mention mothers?) and reasons for wearing only black.
Kathryn Hartney directs a cast that includes Sally Ruth Allen, Danielle Balleto, Charity Crawford, Shadia Dahlal, Kathleen Hope, Angela McLaughlin, Kelli McLoud-Schingen and Paula Scheider.
Performances: 3 p.m. Sunday Nov. 10 and 17; 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15; 3 and 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16; , at the Tulsa PAC, 110 E. Second St.