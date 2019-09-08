One of America’s most acclaimed violinists, Rachel Barton Pine, will join the Tulsa Symphony Orchestra for a special evening to opening its 2019-2020 season.
Pine will be the soloist for the Opening Night Gala Concert, which will be conducted by principal guest conductor Daniel Hege. Pine will perform Samuel Barber’s Violin Concerto, a piece that combines lyricism and virtuosity in ways that have made it one of the most performed concert since its premiere in 1941.
The concert will also feature music from Rossini’s comic opera “The Barber of Seville,” as well as Modest Mussorgsky’s “Pictures at an Exhibition.”
Following the concert, the orchestra will host a special after-party at Boston Title & Abstract, 522 S. Boston Ave., that will include craft cocktails, hors d’oeuvres and desserts made by Amelia’s chefs, dancing to live music and the chance to meet Pine.
Performance: 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at the Tulsa PAC, 101 E. Third St.
Tickets: Concert, $15-$70. After-party, $100-$175. 918-584-3645, tulsasymphony.org
Philbrook to get catty
Philbrook Museum of Art will host the annual Internet Cat Video Festival, featuring some of the best — which usually means the most amusing — short films featuring feline frolics.
The evening will also be the official launch of “The Cat Who Got Framed,” an original tale about the lives of Philbrook’s three resident cats that was written and illustrated by Tulsa native Katie Turner.
Visitors may bring their own chairs and blankets for this “On the Lawn” showing. The museum’s Kitchen 27 will hold its regular Burger Night prior to the showing, or visitors may bring picnic dinners to enjoy. The one thing the museum requests visitors do NOT bring to the Internet Cat Video Festival are cats — the three cats who patrol the Philbrook grounds are more than enough.
Film: Doors open at 6 p.m., film begins at dusk, Friday, Sept. 13, at the Philbrook Museum of Art. 2727 S. Rockford Road
Tickets: $6-$12. 918-749-7941, philbrook.org
Two views of America
Gilcrease Museum’s fall exhibitions present two unique portraits of North America in the 20th Century.
“Mexican Modernism: Revolution & Reckoning,” drawn from the museum’s permanent collection, is currently on display. This rotating exhibit focuses on a pivotal time in Mexico’s history: from the end of the Mexican Revolution to the middle of the 20th century, when artists such as Diego Rivera, José Clemente Orozco and Rufino Tamayo were committed to using their art to encourage progressive social reform.
The exhibit will change throughout the year, ultimately presenting some 80 works of art that reflect a nation in the midst of dynamic transformation.
Dorothea Lange is famous for a single image — “Migrant Mother, Nipomo, California,” which put a very human face on the Great Depression. But Lange’s work — and the influence it had on American society and on photography as a documentary art form — goes far beyond that one photograph.
“Dorothea Lange’s America” will feature 30 of Lange’s photographs, many of them made for such governmental agencies as the Farm Security Administration and the Resettlement Administration.
Rounding out the exhibit will be 25 additional works by 11 other photographers working during those troubled times, including Walker Evans, Russell Lee, Wright Morris, Doris Ulmann, John Vachon, Willard Van Dyke and Marion Post Wolcott. Additionally, Gilcrease will be adding its own touch with a gallery of images from the era specific to Oklahoma.
Exhibits: “Mexican Modernism,” ongoing; “Dorothea Lange’s America,” Sept. 15-Jan. 5, at Gilcrease Museum, 1400 N. Gilcrease Museum Road
Admission: $8. 918-596-7111, gilcrease.org
Have some serial
Heller Theatre Company’s dedication to fostering local playwrights continues with the third season of one of its most unusual projects, “Second Sunday Serials.”
Each month, five original, unfinished short plays will be presented, with audience members voting on which three plays they would like to see continued. The following month, the next episodes in the chosen three plays will be presented, along with the first segments of two new plays. While there is a serialized nature to the plays, each returning piece is a self-contained scene and short recaps will be provided.
Potential playwrights may submit scripts for consideration by the first of each month. Writers of scripts selected for performance will receive a royalty of $10. To submit, email secsunsersub@gmail.com.
Performance: 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8, at Studio 308, 308 S. Lansing Ave.
Tickets: $5 at the door. hellertheatreco.com
A physicist walks into a bar...
It is Oct. 4, 1904, and the Parisian bistro known as the Lapin Agile (The Nimble Rabbit) is playing host to two men who are about to revolutionize art and science.
One is Pablo Picasso, whose painting “Les Demoiselles d’Avignon” will shake up people’s ideas about art and beauty. The other is Albert Einstein, whose forthcoming special theory of relativity will cause the world to rethink ideas about time, space and matter.
So begins “Picasso at the Lapin Agile,” Steve Martin’s witty comedy of ideas about genius and creativity, which Theatre Tulsa will open this weekend at the Tulsa PAC.
Juan Reinoso stars as Pablo Picasso, with Thomas Hunt at Albert Einstein. The cast includes Nicholas Sumpter, Tabitha Littlefield, Timothy Hunter, Alyssa Browns, Ryan Mahannah, Stephen Remington, Karmen Blessing, Audie Pritchett and Megan Mockerman.
Performances: 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, and Sept. 20-21; 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, and Sept. 22 at the Tulsa PAC, 110 E. Second St.
Tickets: $24-$39. 918-596-7111, tulsapac.com
Featured video