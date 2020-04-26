Tulsa Ballet will live stream two acclaimed contemporary ballets — one of which had its world premiere as part of the company’s “Creations in Studio K” program — on its YouTube channel this weekend.
Annabelle Lopez Ochoa’s “Shibuya Blues,” which was part of the ballet’s 2017 program showcasing the work of women choreographers, and Alejandro Cerrudo’s “Extremely Close” will be broadcast at 7 p.m. Friday, May 1, and noon Saturday, May 2, via the channel at youtube.com/tbtulsa.
“Shibuya Blues” is named for the famous intersection in Tokyo, known for the “Shibuya Scramble,” when the traffic lights change and huge crowds of pedestrians surge into the intersection.
“For someone who is there for the first time, it can be overwhelming,” Lopez Ochoa said in a 2017 interview with the Tulsa World. “It’s almost like an amusement park, with all the neon and giant video screens. You can feel lost, even frightened, but it’s also fascinating to note how quickly people can become part of this machine that is the city.”
In its review, the Tulsa World said, “The manic bustle of the metropolis (is) captured in the opening moments, as dancers stride around the stage with mechanized precision and robotic focus (as) an individual called The Outsider (dancer Maine Kawashima) attempts to enter this seemingly closed system. Through observation and mimicry, she tries to blend into the crowd, to be noticed and accepted.
“The humanity that The Outsider brings to this collective evolves through a series of duets — one so robotic as to be almost a parody of human interaction, danced by Joshua Stayton and Jaimi Cullen; a second, by Jennifer Grace and Jonnathan Ramirez, that evinces more tenderness, more real emotion; culminating in the fluid, romantic duet between Kawashima and Luzemberg Santana; all showcasing Lopez Ochoa’s twisty, demanding choreography that is grounded in sharp, solid classical technique.”
Cerrudo’s piece, which had its Oklahoma premiere in 2014 as part of a program titled “Paint It Black,” opens in a unique way — with white feathers fluttering down for about 10 minutes to cover the stage floor before the dancers appear.
The Tulsa World’s review said, “ ‘Extremely Close’ is a somber piece, dealing with concept of loss, of death, of fragility, of memory. The constantly moving panels create the illusion of people disappearing, of being at the mercy of implacable forces, while the feathers rise up in little tornadoes as dancers and panels move, signifying that someone or something was here but now is gone.
“The ballet concludes with a long pas de deux, danced by Dallas Blagg and Beatrice Sebelin,” the review continues. “Throughout, Blagg is never able to hold on to Sebelin for long — she’s always elusive, slipping free of his grasp — until the moment when the only point of contact is the dancers’ lips in a long kiss. And the ballet’s final tableau gives a heartbreaking answer to the mysteries of this particular dance.”
Magic City Books
Magic City Books has begun a series of “virtual book tours,” hosting live-streaming events with authors who were originally scheduled to appear at the store.
The events will be hosted on Zoom, and those wishing to participate must register in advance. A confirmation email will be sent that contains information about how to join the conversation.
Jesse Wegman, a member of the New York Times editorial board, will be the subject of the next event, set for 7 p.m. Monday, April 27, to discuss his book “Let the People Pick the President: The Case of Abolishing the Electoral College.”
Wegman examines the history of the Electoral College and how it has come to deepen our national divide and distort the core democratic principles of political equality and majority rule. He also shows how we can at long last make every vote in the United States count and restore belief in our democratic system.
Sarah Menkedick will be the guest at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 30, to talk about her book “Ordinary Insanity: Fear and the Silent Crisis of Motherhood in America.”
Her book is a deep dive into the anxiety that consumes more and more women with overwhelming feelings of fear, grief and obsession that do not fit neatly within the outmoded category of “postpartum depression.”
Grady Hendrix, whose unique approach to the horror genre has led to such best-sellers as “Horrorstor” and “My Best Friend’s Exorcism,” will virtually return to Tulsa to promote his latest novel, “The Southern Book Club’s Guide to Slaying Vampires,” described as a cross between “Steel Magnolias” and “Buffy the Vampire Slayer.”
Hendrix’s virtual event will be at 7 p.m. Monday, May 4.
World-renowned expert on birds David Allen Sibley, whose “Sibley Guides” are standards in the bird watching community, will take part in an event at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 7, in conjunction with the release of his latest work, “What It’s Like to Be a Bird.”
Written to appeal to the avid birder and the novice, Sibley’s book provides a new and deeper understanding of what common, mostly backyard, birds are doing — and why.
To register for these and other virtual events, and for more information: magiccitybooks.com.
