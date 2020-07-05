One of the most legendary events in modern music history was May 29, 1913, when the Ballets Russes premiered “The Rite of Spring.”
The combination of Igor Stravinsky’s complex yet primal music and Vaslav Nijinski’s choreography, which dispensed with the beauty of classical ballet to tell the story of a pagan ritual involving a woman dancing herself to death, was too much for many of those in attendance, to the point that a near-riot took place in the theater.
In the years since, a number of choreographers have created ballets to Stravinsky’s music — and one of the best of these is by choreographer Adam Hougland, which Tulsa Ballet will present as its latest livestreamed production.
The production, which was filmed in 2013, will be shown live on the Tulsa Ballet YouTube channel at 7 p.m. Friday, July 10, and noon Saturday, July 11.
Viewers can subscribe to the Tulsa Ballet YouTube account to be notified 30 minutes prior to the performance, as well as sign up for an email reminder sent one hour prior to the live-stream through tulsaballet.org.
Tulsa Ballet was the third company to perform Hougland’s “Rite of Spring,” after the Louisville Ballet, which commissioned the work, and the Cincinnati Ballet. The Tulsa premiere of the work in 2012 was so well-received that the company performed it the following season to mark the 100th anniversary of the original production.
In an interview with the Tulsa World in 2012, choreographer Hougland said his concept for the ballet retains the darkly dramatic narrative of the original but set in a not-too-distant future, with scenery that evokes an urban wasteland.
“The original was all about being close to the earth, sacrificing to ensure the crops will grow,” Hougland said. “But our society, as a whole, is divorced from the natural world. We don’t have the same respect for the planet. So I set my ballet in this post-apocalyptic world.
“The main character is like the last glimpse of humanity, of hope in the world, and these other people are determined to snuff that out,” he said. “There was a point where I thought I didn’t want it to be so dark, but then I thought, ‘Wait a minute — she’s going to die in the end.’ So I went for that extreme feeling.”
The Tulsa World’s review of the original production stated, “Hougland’s choreography retains a touch of classical technique. There is a sense of grace in all the violent, even brutal, action — but force of the movement is always down rather than up: stomping, writhing, running.
“Asymmetrical lines are everywhere — in the stances of the individual dancers, in the way they come together and break apart,” the review continued. “The ensemble numbers build to explosions of mass malevolence — when a circle of dancers forms, you don’t want to be the one in the middle.”
‘The Color of Slumber’
When Mark Frank wrote “The Color of Slumber,” he envisioned a play that would be filled with visual spectacle, from gun battles and car chases, to scenes out of a science fiction movie.
Restaging this 2005 drama so that it could be presented via the social media platform Zoom has required some radical rethinking.
“The play is really a series of dreams that the main character keeps experiencing over and over,” said Frank, who directs the theater department at Tulsa Community College. “But simply because of this format, we can’t make use of all the smoke and mirrors that we would use in a conventional stage production.
“So this is a pretty stripped-down version of the script,” he said. “But the plus side of that is it has made us all focus more intently on the characters and the story. The actors are doing as much as they can through gestures, eye contact, even movement within the little boxes on the screen to make sure the audience truly hears these characters.”
The play, which will feature a different cast for each performance, will be livestreamed on Zoom at 8 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, July 9-11. To register to watch the production, go to facebook.com/tcctheatre.
“The Color of Slumber” centers around a young man named Logan, who is caught in a strange dream world from which he struggles to escape and where he is pursued by a mysterious being called Mr. Shroud and his minions.
In the course of the action, in which Logan encounters such figures as TV newsman Dan Rather, the character of Jenny from the film “Logan’s Run,” even the cartoon character Fred Flintstone, Logan meets up with a woman named Tally, who may hold the key to why he is trapped in this unending nightmare.
“As Logan and Tally become more involved, Tally reveals that she has difficulty with relationships as a result of being raped and that has led her to question everything about her identity,” Frank said. “That’s one reason why I thought this would be a good play to do now, in light of the #MeToo movement and because issues of gender identity have grown much more complex since 2005.”
The idea for using multiple casts was because of the response to the call for auditions, Frank said.
“We have a pretty diverse group, from current students and graduates from TCC, to people I taught when I was working in Coffeyville, to people from the community,” he said.
Earlier this year, Tulsa Community College announced that it would not be doing live theater productions this fall out of concerns over the spread of COVID-19. However, Frank said, he is planning to present at least two shows using social media platforms, as well as the upcoming children’s theater production of the “Peter Pan”-inspired play, “Tinkerbell.”
“I’ll be honest — this isn’t the way I want to do theater,” he said. “But it’s all we have right now, but it’s important that we embrace it and make the most of it. We want to make sure people know that we’re still doing theater of some kind here at TCC.”
