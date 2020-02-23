Tulsa Opera’s season of “Strong Women” continues with one of the most popular operas of all time, Giacomo Puccini’s “Madama Butterfly.”
The story of a young Japanese woman whose arranged “marriage” to an American sailor leads inexorably to tragedy, “Madama Butterfly” has become an enduring part of the cultural landscape.
Its story has inspired everything from Broadway musicals (“Miss Saigon”) to Tony Award-winning plays (David Henry Hwang’s “M. Butterfly”) and rock albums (“Pinkerton” by Weezer) and its best-known melody, the aria “Un bel di,” has been used in everything from feature films to commercials.
But nothing can match the visceral power of Puccini’s original, where his sumptuous music balances a disturbing, heart-rending story of innocence and perfidy, sex and betrayal.
Tulsa Opera’s production stars Marie Natale as Cio-Cio San, Matthew White as Pinkerton, Aleksey Bogdanov as Sharpless and Renée Rapier as Suzuki. John de los Santos is the stage director for this production, which was originally created by renown director Francesca Zambello. James Lowe returns to conduct the Tulsa Opera Orchestra.
Read interviews with Natale and de los Santos in Wednesday’s Weekend section.
Performances: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28; 2:30 p.m. Sunday, March 1, at the Tulsa PAC, 101 E. Third St.
Tickets: $35-$135. 918-587-4811, tulsaopera.com
‘The Face of Emmett Till’
In August 1955, a teenager named Emmett Till had traveled from his home in Chicago to visit relatives in Mississippi. A few days later, Till’s mutilated body was found. The two white men accused of torturing and murdering Till, for the alleged crime of flirting with a white woman, were acquitted of any crime.
The murder of Till became a flash point in the burgeoning Civil Rights Movement, as Till’s mother spent decades trying to gain justice for her son. Rosa Parks, who spearheaded the boycott of Montgomery, Alabama, buses when she refused to give up her seat to a white passenger, cited Till’s murder as one of the reasons for her decision to resist segregation.
Mamie Till-Mobley’s own words form the basis of David Barr III’s play “The Face of Emmett Till,” a dramatization of what has been called “the hate crime that changed America.” Theatre North will present this play, which will feature East Central High School student Terrell Galloway as Till.
Performances: 3 p.m. Sunday, March 1, and March 8; 8 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at the Tulsa PAC, 110 E. Second St.
Tickets: $20. 918-596-7111, Tulsapac.com
‘Deep Greenwood’
A new drama inspired by the events leading up to and following the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre will have a one-night performance at the Greenwood Cultural Center.
“Deep Greenwood: The Hidden Truths of Black Wall Street” was written by Mia Walter and centers around two historic figures, O.W. Gurley and J.B. Stratford, who worked to established a business district for African-Americans in Tulsa that grew into what became known as “Black Wall Street,” a reflection of its success.
Walter’s play also shows the aftermath of the massacre and how Tulsa’s African-American community came together to rebuild the region, as a testament to a generation that understood the important of working, and standing, together.
Performance: 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at the Greenwood Cultural Center, 322 N. Greenwood Ave.
Tickets: $15-$40
