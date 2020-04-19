Tulsa Opera has launched a series of on-line videos titled “Staying Alive,” featuring Tulsa Opera artists sharing short performances from wherever they may be in self-quarantine.
The first video in the series featured Tulsa Opera artistic director Tobias Picker performing one of his best-known compositions, “Old and Lost Rivers,” at the piano in his New York City studio.
Picker introduced the series by saying that “Tulsa Opera is still alive, and staying alive,” and that the “Staying Alive” video series will feature artists who have performed with Tulsa Opera over the past few seasons, sharing examples of opera, musical theater and pop music.
In January 2018, Picker performed “Old and Lost Rivers” as part of a concert by the Signature Symphony at Tulsa Community College that showcased Picker’s music.
“Old and Lost Rivers” is an elegiac, spacious work, where the silences can be as evocative and profound as the notes sounded. It is a piece, Picker said in the video, that he wrote “to make myself feel better.”
It is also a piece that Picker repurposed for a scene in his first opera, “Emmeline,” in which the title character writes a letter to the man who loved and abandoned her.
“Emmeline,” which the company was preparing to present before the coronavirus pandemic suspended all performances, is the subject of the second video in the series.
Mezzo-soprano Jennifer Roderer, who was to play the role of Mrs. Bass in the opera, sings an aria from “Emmeline,” in which her character leads the girls in a boarding house in prayer as they clear their plates and get ready for bed.
Roderer performs this aria in her kitchen, with her husband accompanying her on piano, and her daughter standing in for the character of Emmeline.
Tulsa Opera plans to post about two new videos each week. To view them: tulsaopera.com/stayingalive.
Art Car parade
One of Living Arts of Tulsa’s signature projects has been its annual art car show, featuring highly modified vehicles that are as much works of often surreal art as they are means of transportation.
This year, with self-quarantine measures likely to remain in force for several more weeks, Living Arts of Tulsa is in collaboration with Philbrook Museum of Art to host an ArtCar Porch Parade.
Art cars will drive along designated parade routes over the weekend of May 1-3, to provide viewers with an entertaining and artful spectacle while maintaining a safe social distance.
Routes are yet to be determined, but the parade will take place 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, May 1; and 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, May 2-3.
Living Arts will begin accepting applications for ArtCar participants through Monday, April 20. Artists accepted for the parade will be notified Friday, April 24.
To apply: livingarts.org. For more information: education@livingarts.org.
