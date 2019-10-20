Most of Tulsa Project Theatre’s 2019-20 season is filled with family-friendly fare, but its opening production is definitely a show for grown-ups.
“Little Shop of Horrors” began life in 1960 as a low-budget horror-comedy by schlockmeister Roger Corman that featured Jack Nicholson in one of his earliest film performances.
In 1982, composer Alan Mencken and writer Howard Ashman turned the film into a musical that for five years Off-Broadway and inspired yet another film, this time a 1986 musical starring Rick Moranis, Steve Martin and Ellen Greene.
Seymour, a nerdy worker at a run-down florist, is romantically pining for his co-worker, a seemingly unattainable beauty named Audrey, when he discovers an unusual plant that only thrives when it is fed human blood. When Seymour realizes he might be able to use the plant’s appetites for his own ends, things begin to go terribly wrong.
Juan Reinoso, recently seen in Theatre Tulsa’s “Picasso at the Lapin Agile,” directs the production, which stars Ben Rodriguez as Seymour, Kayleen Rose Spear as Audrey, Chad Oliverson as Orin Scrivello, D.D.S. and John Gibson as Mr. Mushnik.
Nicholas Cains will provide the voice of the plant Audrey II, while Coale Kirk will manipulate the onstage puppet that is Audrey II. Shannon Walsh, Cristen Burdell and Alyssa Brown serve as the girl-group Greek chorus, and Lisa Lahmeyer Malicoate is the show’s musical director.
Performances: 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Oct. 25-26, Nov. 1-2; 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27 and Nov. 1, at the Tulsa PAC, 110 E. Second St.
Tickets: $15-$35. 918-596-7111, tulsapac.com.
TULSA CHORALE
The Tulsa Oratorio Chorus has renamed itself the Tulsa Chorale and will begin its existence under this new identity with “Choral Colors of the Continents.”
The program will feature music that truly spans the globe, with chorale compositions from six of the world’s seven continents: North America, South America, Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (Antarctica is not a place known for musical composition).
Performance: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at the Cascia Hall PAC, 2520 S. Yorktown Ave.
Tickets: $10-$25. tulsachorus.com.
‘WHAT THE BUTLER SAW’
Leave your stuffed shirt at home if you are planning to see American Theatre Company’s “What the Butler Saw.”
Joe Orton’s madcap farce is as much an attack on conventional morals as it is a comedy of very bad manners, as all sorts of increasingly crazy and highly humiliating things happen at a clinic run by Dr. Prentice, a psychiatrist trying to seduce a new secretary, get rid of an inebriated wife and a prying government official. Then there’s the copper who ends up losing his kit.
ATC co-founder Jerrold Pope, who directed the company’s very first production of this play some 50 years ago, returns to oversee a cast that includes Chris Williams, Vivica Walkenbach, Adrian Alexander, Megan Mulgrew and Steve Lambie.
Performances: 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20; 8 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, Oct. 24-26; at the Tulsa PAC, 110 E. Second St.
Tickets: $26. 918-596-7111,tulsapac.com.
Featured video