Three distinctive works make up the program for the Tulsa Symphony Orchestra’s second Classics concert of the season.
The concert will feature Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov’s “Capriccio Espagnol,” in which Spanish-themed melodies inspired the Russian composer to create some of his most expressive orchestrations; Mozart’s Serenade No. 9 for Orchestra, the “Post Horn,” so named for the instrument featured in one of the piece’s extended solos; and “Images,” a work by Claude Debussy that was originally conceived as a piece for two pianos before the composer realized it was more suited for an orchestral treatment.
Ron Spigelman, the orchestra’s principal pops conductor, will be on the podium for this concert.
Performance: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at the Tulsa PAC, 101 E. Third St.
Tickets: $15-$70. 918-584-3645, tulsasymphony.org.
Rioult Dance
Choregus Productions has brought Rioult Dance to Tulsa several times, the most recent visit being in 2015.
The program it will present for its latest Tulsa performance is “From Purple to Pärt,” which pairs two works created by company artistic director Pascal Rioult that trace his artistic evolution.
“Te Deum,” set to music by Arvo Part, was created in 1995 and prompted one critic to say: Don’t see the show alone; it will give you something to talk about.”
The 2017 work “Fire in the Sky” is set to music by Prince, that critics said, “filled the stage with frenetic energy.…you might feel the urge to join them on the dance floor.”
Performance: 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at the Tulsa PAC, 101 E. Third St.
Tickets: $15-$45. 918-688-6112, choregus.org.
Ballet on the Green
As part of the First Friday Art Crawl, Tulsa Ballet will present an evening of world-class dance under the stars at the Guthrie Green. The program will feature three ballets, two of which were created especially for Tulsa Ballet that will showcase the main company and Tulsa Ballet II.
Before the performance, Tulsa Ballet welcomes internationally renowned performer Mark Cameron, better known as “Mr. Mark,” creator of wild and wonderful music for kids of all ages. Mark has appeared with the Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra, The Winnipeg International Children’s Festival and The Banff Centre for the Arts, among others.
Ballet on the Green is made possible by the George Kaiser Family Foundation and the Grace & Franklin Bernsen Foundation.
Performance: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4 at Guthrie Green, 101 E. Reconciliation Way.
Admission: Free. 918-749-6006, tulsaballet.org.
‘Bloom County’
Tulsa Community College Department of Theater will present the world premiere of “Bloom Country,” adapted from the Berkeley Breathed comic strip by TCC Theater Coordinator Mark Frank.
“Bloom County” ran from 1980 to 1989, and brought into popular culture such characters as the worldly-wise 10-year-old Milo Bloom, Opus the Penguin, Cutter John, Steve Dallas and Bill the Cat, in stories that blended small-town life with surreal humor.
Performances: 8 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, Oct. 3-5, 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, at the VanTrease PACE, 10300 E. 81st St.
Tickets: $10. 918-595-7777, tickets.com.