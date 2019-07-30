The Tulsa Boys’ Home Summer Art Fair will take place from 3-5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2, at the facility, 2727 S. 137th West Ave. in Sand Springs.
A news release said the boys will be showcasing ceramics, cold metal artworks and creative writing pieces. Also, thespians from the Tulsa Boys’ Home will perform the final act of the play “12 Angry Men.” Performances will take place at 3:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. in the gymnasium.
The event is free and open to the public. For Tulsa Boys’ Home planning purposes, RSVP at tbhsummerartfair.app.rsvpify.com with number of guests or call 918-245-0231.
More than 50 pieces of original art from metalworking classes will be displayed with some items available for purchase (proceeds will go to the artist). Metalworking students created original sculptures out of steel, aluminum, copper and wood.
Archery demonstrations with life-size 3-D animal targets will begin in the TBH Arena starting at 3 p.m. The demonstration is sponsored by the Police Activity League.
Tulsa Boys’ Home helps 11- to 18-year-old boys with emotional, behavioral and substance abuse problems. Tulsa Boys’ Home houses 64 boys a day, 365 days a year. For more information about Tulsa Boys’ Home or to schedule a Hope Tour, visit tulsaboyshome.org.