The 12th annual Arvest Winterfest wrapped up Sunday and celebrated its biggest year by welcoming a record 166,690 visitors with 44 days of skating beneath the downtown Tulsa skyline. This number breaks the previous attendance record from 2015 with 157,743 visitors.
Along with a 9,000-square-foot outdoor ice rink, Arvest Winterfest, presented with CommunityCare, boasted a large variety of activities and events. Classic favorites like horse and carriage rides, live entertainment, the Diamond Resorts warming tent and holiday concessions all returned.
Record amounts of charitable donations were received during the Arvest Bank Food Drive Monday and ONE Gas Warmth Wednesday promotions. Tulsans donated more than 1 ton of nonperishable food items and more than 2,000 pieces of warm clothing for the community.
“It’s so wonderful to see this event grow and succeed more and more each year,” said Lindsey Bollinger Revard, BOK Center’s director of special events and festivals. “Not only did we see a record-setting number of crowds, but we also collected a record-setting amount of charitable donations. Tulsa really showed up and celebrated the holiday season to the fullest.”
Winterfest 2019 was presented by ARVEST Bank along with CommunityCare. Additional sponsors included PSO, ONE Gas, Cox, Diamond Resorts, Metro by T-Mobile and Contrast Energy. Official media partner was Cox Radio, Inc. and TV partner was Fox23.