The 18th annual Asian-American Festival presented by the Tulsa City-County Library, will this year be presented virtually throughout the month of June.
The festival has traditionally been a one-day event held at the Martin Regional Library in east Tulsa. However, because of concerns about the coronavirus, the library has decided to present this year's festival entirely online.
The festival celebrates the customs and traditions of Asian-Americans with entertaining, educational events for the entire family, including traditional cooking and martial arts demonstrations; live guided meditation instruction with members of the Tam Bao Buddhist Temple; storytime on zodiac animals presented by Tulsa’s sister city, Kaohsiung, Taiwan; book and film discussions; 1,000 cranes community art project; and panel discussions on the immigrant experience including a focus on Tulsa’s Burmese communities.
The festival will also host online raffles for prizes on TCCL’s Facebook, Zoom and other social media platforms.
For a complete schedule of virtual events or more details about the Asian-American Festival: 918-549-7323, tulsalibrary.org/asianamericanfestival.