Award-winning author and acclaimed silhouette artist Clay Rice will make a Monday, Oct. 21 appearance at Tulsa Toy Depot.
Rice will be on site from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. A limited number of appointments will be available to have a keepsake silhouette created by Rice. He will also sign copies of his children’s books.
Each profile silhouette takes Rice about one minute and he estimates that, in his 32-year career, he has created over one million silhouettes. His landscape scenes and children’s illustrations are sought after by collectors worldwide and his work is on permanent display at the South Carolina State Museum.
To see the artist in action and to make an appointment for a framed Rice Silhouette, call Tulsa Toy Depot at 918-938-0555.