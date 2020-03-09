BA Ninja Warrior, an American Ninja Warrior-style training facility at 5666 S. 122nd E. Ave., is hosting the city’s inaugural first responder Ninja competition 4 p.m. Saturday, April 4 to raise funds for the Muscular Dystrophy Association.
Teams consisting of members from Tulsa’s first responder organizations, including fire, police and EMTs throughout the Tulsa area, will compete in American Ninja Warrior-style competition to raise money for MDA and earn bragging rights as Tulsa’s first responder ninja champions.
The day-long event will include food trucks, face painting, vendors and the chance to meet American Ninja Warrior competitors from around the country.
A portion of the proceeds will be used to support MDA. BA Ninja Warrior will be accepting donations through April 4. Those interested in contributing can visit https://gf.me/u/xk43nw.
Fans may purchase tickets ($10) at the door or in advance.
Event sponsorships are also being accepted. Those interested may contact BA Ninja Warrior at BANinjaWarrior@gmail.com for complete package information.
BA Ninja Warrior is owned and operated by extreme sports professional athlete and two-time American Ninja Warrior competitor Venn Johns.