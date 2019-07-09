“Baby Shark Live” is coming to the BOK Center this fall.
The live show, based on a viral earworm parents of toddlers will be well aware of, features new and classic songs, in addition to the titular shark song.
Tickets for the Oct. 15 performance in Tulsa go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, July 12, at bokcenter.com or at the BOK Center box office after the first day of ticket sales.
“Baby Shark,” Pinkfong’s global hit song about a family of sharks, is a Billboard Top 50 hit, and the “Baby Shark Dance” video, with more than 2.7 billion views, is said to be the 10th most-viewed video on YouTube, according to a news release.
“We are really excited to be partnering with Pinkfong to bring a live version of their viral sensation ‘Baby Shark’ throughout the U.S. and Canada,” promoter Stephen Shaw said. “ ‘Baby Shark Live’ is a world-class children’s brand that transfers naturally to the live stage, and we can’t wait to delight fans with this fun and engaging concert experience.”
Fans can visit babysharklive.com to sign up for pre-sale access to tickets.