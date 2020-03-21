Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN OKLAHOMA... CANEY RIVER NEAR COLLINSVILLE AFFECTING ROGERS AND TULSA COUNTIES. ...FLOOD WARNING EXTENDED UNTIL THIS EVENING... THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE CANEY RIVER NEAR COLLINSVILLE. * UNTIL THIS EVENING, OR UNTIL THE WARNING IS CANCELLED. * AT 8:30 AM SATURDAY, THE STAGE WAS 27.3 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 26.0 FEET. * FORECAST...THE CANEY RIVER NEAR COLLINSVILLE WILL CONTINUE FALLING TO BELOW FLOOD STAGE BY THIS AFTERNOON. * IMPACT...AT 27.0 FEET, MINOR AGRICULTURAL FLOODING OCCURS. COUNTY ROADS NORTH OF COLLINSVILLE MAY BE COVERED WITH WATER. &&