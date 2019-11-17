More than one billion sold Barbie dolls later, it’s hard to believe there was ever a doubt that girls would love Barbie.
But Ruth Handler encountered significant resistance before introducing Barbie to the world in 1959.
Prior to Barbie, children’s dolls were baby dolls. Why, argued skeptics, would little girls want a more grown-up doll?
Tulsa's Claudia Nolen was in grade school when Barbie debuted. She and her mom were visiting a grandmother in Texas when they saw Barbie at a toy store.
“My eyes must have lit up like a Christmas tree because grandma bought it,” Nolen said.
Nolen loved it because of what it wasn’t.
“Everything up to that point was a baby doll. Well, great. I need something that pees on me,” Nolen said sarcastically.
“But that’s why Barbie appealed to so many little girls is because it was a grown-up doll with grown-up things like cars and houses and high heels and jewelry and stuff that didn’t confine you to one role.”
Sixty years later, Barbie has been just about every kind of career girl imaginable. And little girls who played with Barbie were inspired to pursue their passions. One of Nolen’s passions is collecting Barbies.
Asked for a theory on why Barbie is still going strong while many other retro toys vanished decades ago, Nolen said, “Like I said, it appeals to girls to do something besides get married and have babies.”
Barbie was an astronaut before Neil Armstrong walked on the moon. She ran for president before a female pursued the White House. She has entered into almost every kind of career field. Barbie’s official website said that, from astronaut to zoologist, there isn’t a glass ceiling Barbie hasn’t broken.
“I think that appeals to girls even now,” Nolen said. “Nobody wants to have their life decided on their gender. Unfortunately, for many, many years, that’s how toys were designed. Little girls didn’t play with Legos or building blocks. That was a boys’ thing. Nowadays, girls learn that, yes, you can be what you want. You just have to follow the steps.”
You can tell little girls that, but Nolen believes Barbie is more impactful than words “because they could play with the doll and see that they could be an adult and still have far-out dreams, especially like the astronaut Barbie. I really thought that was good.”
You can learn more about Nolen’s Barbie collection later in the story, but if you want to know the story of Barbie, a recommended source is “Barbie Forever: Her Inspiration, History and Legacy” by Robin Gerber. The just-released book was published to coincide with Barbie’s 60th anniversary.
If Barbie is a hero to girls, the hero behind the hero was Handler.
Handler, who died in 2002, and her husband, Elliot, partnered to form Mattel. The company’s first hit toy was a Uke-A-Doodle that was patterned after a ukelele played by entertainer Arthur Godfrey. Mattel relied heavily on the sale of musical toys and toy guns.
According to the book, Ruth ran the business side of Mattel and her husband handled the creative aspect. Stay in your lane? Ruth came up with a concept she thought was toy-worthy. She had watched her daughter and friends play with ready-to-be-dressed paper dolls and championed the idea of coming up with a doll that could be used for similar purposes.
“I decided that a doll with a teenage figure and lots of glorious, imaginative, high-fashion clothes would be radically different and would appeal to today’s girls who grew up faster than they used to,” Handler told Good Housekeeping magazine in 1967.
“My whole philosophy was that through this doll girls could be anything they wanted to be.”
Most post-World War II households were populated with working husbands and stay-at-home moms, so that’s why Handler faced an uphill battle in making Barbie (named after her daughter) something other than a baby doll. Also, would moms of that era object to buying their daughters dolls with breasts?
Read the book for the big picture, but a discovery during an overseas trip created momentum for Barbie’s development and a psychologist-turned-marketing-whiz helped Handler push the right buttons when Barbie was launched.
Clad in a swimsuit, Barbie debuted at a toy fair in March of 1959. The book said more than 350,000 Barbie dolls sold that year. Dolls sold for $3. Outfits (22 in the first wave) started at $1.50.
A star was born. The book said that, by 1965, Barbie’s fan club had more than 600,000 members. Did the new doll really pave the way for girls to achieve big things? Point to Handler, who became a millionaire before Barbie turned 10.
Nolen doesn’t have any of the Barbies she owned as a child and she’s still kind of in mourning about that. She said she gave her childhood Barbies to a younger sister years ago. If there’s such a thing as a Bermuda Triangle for long-gone childhood toys, maybe that’s where they are now.
But Nolen has about 200 Barbies in her collection now, all of them in her living room and all acquired since she caught the Barbie bug from her mother.
Nolen said her mother retired and started collecting Barbies as a way to occupy her time. There was a wow factor when Nolen saw her mother’s Barbies in a display cabinet.
“I had no idea that Barbie put out collectible Barbies with the fancier gowns and the ones that weren’t meant for playing with until she got into it,” Nolen said.
This was in the 1990s and Nolen dove in right behind mom (they attended a Barbie convention in Tulsa). Nolen fleshed out her collection by looking around at toy stores and department stores.
“Then of course I discovered eBay and all bets were off,” she said.
Nolen said you can find lots of Barbies online, but early, vintage Barbies tend to be costly.
“Unfortunately, no one thought back then that these would be collectible items so they weren’t exactly taken care of or preserved,” she said.
Surviving Barbies from that era tend to be in less than great shape and, like other collectibles, condition is proportional to value. Nolen said the older ones are a little above her price range, but she acquired a Growing Up Skipper doll. A sister of Barbie, Skipper debuted in the 1960s. The Growing Up Skipper doll was introduced in 1975 and generated controversy.
“When Skipper came out she was a grade school child, but they came out with (this) one where I think you turn the left arm ... and ball bearings move up into her chest and she now had breasts,” Nolen said. “I got one of those. Unfortunately it wasn’t in real good shape, but I still have it.”
Nolen picked out a few favorite Barbies for photo ops when a photographer visited her home. She’s partial to beautiful outfits and Barbies designed by Erte and Bob Mackie. Her collection includes celebrity dolls — Audrey Hepburn, Marilyn Monroe (“I’ve got several of her in different outfits."), Erica Kane (from the soap opera “All My Children”) and Jessica Rabbit.
Collecting Barbies makes Nolen happy. She loves the detail put into manufacturing the dolls and, on the hunt still, she loves a bargain. After new Barbie figures are released, she’ll often wait a few months for a discount, but she said some (including The Munsters and Bob Mackie’s Tango) never go down in price.
The value of Barbie to girls over the decades: Priceless.
Of course Barbie has verified Facebook and Twitter accounts in the social media age. She has nearly 269,000 Twitter followers and has accumulated more than 14 million likes on Facebook.
Barbie’s Twitter bio: “With over 200 careers and counting, #Barbie continues to inspire the limitless potential in every girl. #Barbie60”
