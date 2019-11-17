Q&A with Barbie book author

Need a Christmas gift for someone who loves Barbies? A new book is out titled “Barbie Forever: Her Inspiration, History and Legacy.” Author Robin Gerber answered four questions:

You addressed this in the book, but what’s your best theory on why Barbie endures 60 years after her creation?

"Ruth Handler’s simple idea was right: little girls want to play at being big girls and women, and they always will."

What discovery ranked highest on the “wow” scale for you when researching material for the book?

"I didn’t realize how much creativity Barbie had sparked in designers, artists, even musicians. From Andy Warhol paintings to fashion designer Jason Wu’s childhood love of dressing the doll, Barbie has been a creative muse."

Do you own any Barbies?

"Yes, President Barbie!"

Can you fill in a blank? Barbie means something to people because ...

"She was a beloved toy that sparked their imagination, was central to their playtime with friends and gave them a chance to dream about their future."