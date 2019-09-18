How many candles can you put on a Bat-cake? Batman is 80. Batman Day is being celebrated globally (and locally) Saturday, Sept. 21.
A Batman Day Tulsa event with a charity silent auction will benefit the Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club of Broken Arrow. The event, which will take place at 1400 W. Washington in Broken Arrow, has an admission fee of $10. Kids 12-under are free. A cosplay contest presented by Nerd Alert Customs is scheduled from 6-9 p.m. For more information, go to the Batman Day Tulsa Facebook page.
Also, a local comic shop, Impulse Creations, is hosting a Batman Day Tulsa event from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Free comics will be available and cosplayers will be on site. The event is free but any donations will go to Make-A-Wish Oklahoma. For more information, go to the Batman Day at Impulse Creations 2019 Facebook page.
Batman first appeared in Detective Comics No. 27, published in 1939. The character has since appeared in countless comics, animation, television, films, video games, toys and other products.