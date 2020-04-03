Enduring characters in popular culture, including Strawberry Shortcake and the Care Bears, sprang from the brain and pencil of Tulsa artist Muriel Fahrion.
Her newest creation — Stay at Home Bear — was born because she wants to urge people to be safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Fahrion recently unveiled three Stay at Home Bear illustrations on social media. One of the images shows a bear holding a mobile phone and saying “tell someone you care.” Another shows a child holding the bear and the illustration is accompanied by these words: “If you can’t be with the ones you hug, hug the ones you’re with.”
Asked about the series of illustrations, Fahrion said, “I was discussing this with my daughter this morning. We were talking about anyone who is by nature a good person is trying to find a way where they can help. I can give through my art. I can send a message in a kind and sweet way and it is just STAY at HOME.”
In addition to being in on the ground floor of creating Strawberry Shortcake and the Care Bears, Fahrion also created the Get Along Gang.
Fahrion created Strawberry Shortcake while working for a greeting card company in Cleveland, Ohio. She has lived in Oklahoma since 1995 and moved to Tulsa four years ago. The Tulsa World previously wrote about her when Strawberry Shortcake turned 40 in 2019.