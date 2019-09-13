Musician Ben Folds and actress Busy Phillipps are helping Magic City Books celebrate its second anniversary in Tulsa.
Two events at Will Rogers High School will celebrate the nonprofit Tulsa Arts District bookstore a year after Magic City hosted its first anniversary with Oklahoma native actress Megan Mullally and her actor husband, Nick Offerman.
Busy Phillipps, an actress ("Cougar Town," "Freaks and Geeks") and author, will appear at 7 p.m. Oct. 12. Tickets are $35 at MagicCityBooks.com. Each ticket includes a copy of Philipps' book, "This Will Only Hurt A Little."
Tickets go on sale for the Nov. 10 event with Ben Folds at 10 a.m. Sept. 30. Folds talk about his memoir "A Dream About Lightning Bugs," and ticketholders will get a copy.
A percentage of ticket sales will go to the Will Rogers High School Foundation.