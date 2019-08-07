Professional Bull Riders: The Professional Bull Riders will kick off the second half of the season in Tulsa. This weekend, the top bull riders in the world will be competing in the “Oil Capital of the World” for the 15th consecutive year when the BOK Center hosts the Express Ranches Classic. The action starts at 6:45 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, and 1:45 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11. Tickets start at $15 and are available at bokcenter.com.
Pow Wow of Champions: The Intertribal Indian Club of Tulsa will host its annual Pow Wow of Champions this weekend at the Mabee Center at Oral Roberts University, 7777 S. Lewis Ave. The Mabee Center will come alive with dance, drum music and song as members of tribal nations throughout the country gather together to honor, strengthen and share traditions with one another and the public. The event will also feature a large arts and crafts market, and traditional foods such as fry bread, corn soup and Indian tacos will also be available. Doors open at 5 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. Daily admission is $8 per person, and a weekend wrist band is $15. Admission is free for children 5 years and younger. For more, visit iicot.org.
“Mamma Mia!”: Theatre Tulsa opens its 97th season with the heartwarming musical based on Swedish pop band ABBA’s famous ’70s songs, such as “Dancing Queen,” “Take a Chance on Me” and “SOS.” On the eve of her wedding, a young woman searches for her birth father on a Greek island paradise. Performances this weekend are at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the Tulsa PAC, 100 E. Second St. Tickets start at $29 and are available at tulsapac.com.