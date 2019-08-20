“Hamilton”: Celebrity Attractions will bring “Hamilton” to the Tulsa PAC for a three-week run starting Tuesday. The blockbuster musical by Lin-Manuel Miranda, based on Ron Chernow’s biography, tells the story of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton in a high-energy show that combines a melting pot of musical styles, from jazz and Broadway to blues and hip-hop, a multiracial cast and Andy Blankenbuehler’s high-flying choreography to show how America in the 1700s is very much like America in the 21st century. Tickets and showtimes are available at tulsapac.com.
Tulsa Drillers: The Tulsa Drillers are back at ONEOK Field. The final home stand of the season will kick off with games against Amarillo at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday and continues with Corpus Christi at 7:05 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 1:05 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 26. For tickets and more information, go online to tulsadrillers.com.
Chris Isaak: Chris Isaak, known for his 1950s style and crooner sound, will perform at 8 p.m. Thursday at Paradise Cove inside the River Spirit Casino Resort. His hit songs include “Wicked Game” and “Somebody’s Crying.” Tickets to the 21-and-older show start at $30 and are available at riverspirittulsa.com.