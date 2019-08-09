”Mamma Mia!”: Theatre Tulsa opens its 97th season with the sunny, funny and heartwarming musical based on Swedish pop band ABBA’s famous ’70s songs, such as “Dancing Queen,” “Take a Chance on Me” and “SOS.” On the eve of her wedding, a young woman searches for her birth father on a Greek island paradise. Performances this weekend are at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the Tulsa PAC, 100 E. Second St. Tickets start at $29 and are available at tulsapac.com.
Ken Jeong: Actor, comedian and scene-stealer Ken Jeong will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at Paradise Cove inside the River Spirit Casino Resort. Jeong vaulted to fame in “The Hangover” and is well known for his role on the TV series “Community.” Tickets to the 21-and-older show start at $30 and are available at riverspirittulsa.com.
Will Rogers & Wiley Post Fly In: The annual Will Rogers & Wiley Post Fly In will be held from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday. Watch more than 125 small aircraft fly in and land on the 2,000-foot grass airstrip on the Will Rogers Birthplace Ranch, 9501 E. 380 Road, just east of Oologah. Bring lawn chairs, talk to the pilots and see their planes up close. The event will also feature food trucks, inflatables, face painting and more. Admission is free. For more information, visit willrogers.com.