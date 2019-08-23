Tulsa Drillers
The Tulsa Drillers are back at ONEOK Field for the final home stand of the season. Tulsa will host Corpus Christi at 7:05 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 1:05 p.m. Sunday. Stay for post-game fireworks Friday. For tickets, go online to tulsadrillers.com.
“Hamilton”
Celebrity Attractions brings “Hamilton” to the Tulsa PAC for a three-week run. The blockbuster musical by Lin-Manuel Miranda, based on Ron Chernow’s biography, tells the story of founding Father Alexander Hamilton in a high-energy show that combines a melting pot of musical styles, from jazz and Broadway to blues and hip-hop, a multiracial cast and Andy Blankenbuehler’s high-flying choreography to show how America in the 1700s is very much like America in the 21st century. Performances this week are at 8 p.m. Friday, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, and 1 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday at the Tulsa PAC, 101 E. Third St. Tickets are $95-$365 and are available by calling 918-596-7111, or at tulsapac.com.
Mary J. Blige
Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Mary J. Blige will perform at 8 p.m. Friday at Paradise Cove inside the River Spirit Casino Resort. Her hits include “Be Without You,” “No More Drama” and “Rainy Dayz.” Blige was also nominated for an Academy Award for her role in “Mudbound,” as well as for best original song. Tickets to the 21-and-older show are $90 and are available at riverspirittulsa.com.
Ian Sproul, owner of BierGarten Wine & Spirits in Jenks, discusses new Oktoberfest beers that are hitting the market.
