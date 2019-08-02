Tulsa Drillers
The Tulsa Drillers return for a home stand at ONEOK Field. Tulsa will host Northwest Arkansas at 7:05 p.m. Friday-Sunday. The Drillers will then take on Springfield at 7:05 p.m. Monday-Wednesday. Stay for a post-game fireworks display Friday. For tickets and information, visit tulsadrillers.com.
First Friday Art Crawl
The Tulsa Arts District will host its First Friday Art Crawl this week. During the monthly event that runs from 6-9 p.m. Friday, all of the galleries, studios and museums, as well as part-time galleries in various shops, will open their doors to the public. The established museums and galleries offer free admission, and many shops stay open late. The Guthrie Green will also be filled with the third annual Art Market After Dark, showcasing more than 40 local artists, as well as live demonstrations by Jay Slack, Christy Wright, Audrey Wells and Case Morton from Clean Hands. Entertainment will include live music with guest DJ Scott Stulen, president and director of Philbrook Museum of Art. For more, visit thetulsaartsdistrict.org.
Tulsa World Senior Living Expo
The annual Tulsa World Senior Living Expo will feature more than 100 exhibitors, free health screenings and seminars on a variety of topics, from health care plans and staying active to downsizing and planning for retirement. There will also be door prizes, Bingo and a ’50s-themed costume contest. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Stoney Creek Hotel and Convention Center, 200 W. Albany St., Broken Arrow. For more, visit seniorexpotulsa.com.
