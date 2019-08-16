Terry Fator
Comedian, celebrity impressionist and ventriloquist Terry Fator is returning for a performance at 8 p.m. Saturday at The Joint inside Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa. Fator will bring his collection of puppets to life and can impersonate more than 100 voices, singing everything from Nat King Cole and Elvis to Garth Brooks and Bruno Mars. Tickets to the 21-and-older show start at $59.50 and are available at hardrockcasinotulsa.com.
Nickelback
Nickelback will perform at 8 p.m. Friday at Paradise Cove inside the River Spirit Casino Resort. The Canadian rock band has sold more than 50 million units worldwide, and each of the group’s past seven albums has reached the top 10, including the No. 1 album “All the Right Reasons.” Tickets to the 21-and-older show are $100 and are available at riverspirittulsa.com.
Spin Doctors
American rock band Spin Doctors will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday at Osage Casino’s Skyline Event Center, 951 W. 36th St. North. The group is best known for its early ’90s hits “Two Princes” and “Little Miss Can’t Be Wrong.” Tickets to the 18-and-older show start at $5 and are available at osagecasinos.com.
