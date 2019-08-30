Rob Thomas
Grammy winner Rob Thomas, who is touring in support of a new album, “Chip Tooth Smile,” will perform at 8 p.m. Friday at the Brady Theater. Thomas is best known as the lead singer of Matchbox Twenty. Tickets start at $40.50 and are available at bradytheater.com.
Blue Whale Comedy Festival
The annual Blue Whale Comedy Festival brings a weekend of laughs to downtown Tulsa, featuring stand-up comedians, improv troupes, music and more. Michelle Wolf and Nicole Byer will headline this year’s festival, set Friday and Saturday at various venues in the Tulsa Arts District. For tickets and a full schedule, go online to bluewhalecomedyfestival.com.
Cherokee National Holiday
The 67th annual Cherokee National Holiday is Friday-Sunday at the Cherokee Heritage Center in Tahlequah. More than 80 craftsmen and artisans, including several Cherokee National Treasures and United Keetoowah Band master craftsmen, will be on hand. Guests can explore the Trail of Tears exhibit inside the museum, as well as the Cherokee Homecoming Art Show and Sale. Special activities for youngsters will be offered at the Adams Corner Rural Village. The heritage center will also host a Native Games tournament for Cherokee Marbles at 9 a.m. and a blowgun contest at noon. Admission to the center is free during the holiday, and tours of Diligwa, the re-creation of a Cherokee village circa 1700, are $5 per person. For more, visit cherokee.org.
Featured video
Ian Sproul, owner of BierGarten Wine & Spirits in Jenks, discusses new Oktoberfest beers that are hitting the market.
