The Marshall Tucker Band
The Marshall Tucker Band will perform at 6 p.m. Sunday at The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa. The group helped establish Southern rock in the 1970s with such hits as “Can’t You See” and “Heard It in a Love Song.” Tickets to the 21-and-older show are $19.50 and are available at hardrockcasinotulsa.com.
Tulsa Powwow
The 67th annual Tulsa Powwow comes to the Cox Business Center this weekend. It has been the signature event of the Tulsa Indian Club since 1952, when it began as a small, backyard gathering. Since then, it has grown into a nationally known Native American summer celebration featuring arts and crafts vendors and traditional food. The free event runs from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and noon to 9 p.m. Sunday at Cox Business Center, 100 Civic Center. For more, visit coxcentertulsa.com.
REO Speedwagon
American rock band REO Speedwagon will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at Paradise Cove inside the River Spirit Casino Resort. Formed in 1967, the group found commercial success in the 1980s with such hits as “Keep On Loving You” and “Can’t Fight This Feeling.” Tickets to the 21-and-older show start at $50 and are available at riverspirittulsa.com.