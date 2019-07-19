Shawn Mendes: In support of his self-titled third album, multiplatinum and chart-topping singer/songwriter Shawn Mendes will bring his tour to the BOK Center at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 20. Mendes has achieved two No. 1 album debuts with “Handwritten” in 2015 and “Illuminate” in 2016, two platinum albums and seven consecutive platinum and multiplatinum singles. Tickets start at $26.50 and are available at bokcenter.com.
Porter Peach Festival: The Porter Peach Festival celebrates the area’s crop of peaches Friday and Saturday with events perfect for a bright summer day with the family. Purchase or pick peaches at nearby orchards, or head to Porter’s downtown Main Street for arts and crafts, games, live music and a wide variety of fair food. The annual Peach Parade is a highlight Saturday, and stick around for free peaches and ice cream, available as long as supplies last. For more information and a full schedule of events, visit porterpeachfestivals.com.
Tulsa Drillers: The Tulsa Drillers return for a home stand at ONEOK Field this week. The Drillers face Midland at 7:05 p.m. Friday-Monday. Stay for post-game fireworks displays Friday and Saturday. For tickets and information, visit tulsadrillers.com.