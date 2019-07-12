Tokyo in Tulsa
A celebration of Japanese culture and pop culture, Tokyo in Tulsa is a 12th-year convention that, in past years, has drawn thousands of visitors to downtown Tulsa. This year, Stoney Creek Hotel & Conference Center, 200 W. Albany St., in Broken Arrow will be the central venue for the convention, which runs Friday through Sunday. For tickets and a schedule, visit tokyointulsa.com.
1964: The Tribute
The premier — and longest lived — homage to the “lads from Liverpool,” 1964: The Tribute makes its annual return to Tulsa at 8 p.m. Friday at the Tulsa PAC, 101 E. Third St. 1964: The Tribute is unique among Beatles tribute acts in that, instead of trying to present the entire range of the band’s career, it focuses on the few years when John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr were a working, touring band. Tickets are $25-$50 and are available by calling 918-596-7111 and at tulsapac.com.
The Fray
Rock band The Fray will perform at the Osage Casino Skyline Event Center at 7 p.m. Friday. The group achieved national success with its debut single, “Over My Head (Cable Car),” and its second single, “How to Save a Life,” brought the band worldwide success. Tickets to the 18-and-older show start at $50 and are available at osagecasino.com.
Featured video
What the Ale: High Gravity Brewing Co.'s new barrel-aged membership program and Beer of the Week, 'Sinister Milk Stout'
Keep up with new breweries, taprooms in Tulsa and around the state