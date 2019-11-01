Tulsa Ballet
Tulsa Ballet will present “Giselle,” the classic story ballet of love and betrayal, death and redemption that has captivated audiences since it was first performed in 1841. Performances are 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; and 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the Tulsa PAC, 101 E. Third St. Tickets are $25 to $118 at tulsapac.com. For more information, go to tulsaballet.org.
Fall Home Expo
Cooler weather, changing leaves and the upcoming holiday season make it a perfect time for the Fall Home Expo. The free event will be held from noon to 7 p.m. Friday; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday; and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at Expo Square, 4145 E. 21st St. It features 300 booths with the latest home products, a selection of goods to get you ready for the changing seasons and a variety of holiday gift ideas. For more information, go to fallhomeexpo.com.
Tulsa Beer & Wine Festival
Stroll through gardens at Gathering Place from 2 to 8 p.m. Saturday and treat your taste buds to food pairings with local and national craft beers and exotic wines during the first Tulsa Beer & Wine Festival. Master chefs and expert wine vintners will be sharing their knowledge. Sample foods from from local restaurants and enjoy live entertainment. Tickets are $50 and include 14 tastings. Must be 21 to participate. For information, go to gatheringplace.org.
“Little Shop of Horrors”
In 1982, composer Alan Mencken and writer Howard Ashman turned the 1960 low-budget comedy film “Little Shop of Horrors” into a musical about the unusual plant that only thrives when it is fed human blood. Tulsa Project Theatre’s production of the musical comedy continues at the Tulsa PAC, 110 E. Second St. Performances are 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday; and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $15-$35. Call 918-596-7111 or go tulsapac.com.