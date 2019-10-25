Tulsa Opera ‘Carmen’: Tulsa Opera opens its season with Georges Bizet’s masterwork “Carmen,” with Sarah Mesko in the title role of the seductive cigarette girl whose passion for life and love leads to her tragic end. Performances are 7:30 p.m. Friday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the Tulsa PAC, 101 E. Third St. Tickets range from $35 to $135. Call 918-587-4811 or go to tulsaopera.com.
HallowMarine: The Oklahoma Aquarium will host indoor trick-or-treating beginning Friday. Guests can follow a trick-or-treat trail and see marine life in surrounding exhibits. Wear a costume for a chance to win prizes. Get your face painted with your favorite animal. And interact with some of the ocean’s most curious creatures. Coral Cove, geared toward little ones, is a spooky play area with games, candy and prizes. Members may enter at 6 p.m. Non-members may enter at 6:30 p.m. Last admission will be sold at 8:30 p.m. Trick-or-treating ends at 9 p.m. For ticket prices and information, go to okaquarium.org
HallowZOOeen: The Tulsa Zoo is hosting an annual Halloween trick-or-treat event beginning at 5 p.m. Saturday. Activities include “goblin stops” full of treats, carnival-style games in a pumpkin patch playroom and activities in the Burger King Royal Castle and at QuikTrip Pirate Island. Funds raised support zoo operations. Tickets are $9 for nonmembers and $8 for members. Haunted Train tickets are $5 and the Scary-Go-Round is $1. A pirates and princesses character dinner is $25. HallowZOOeen tickets can be purchased at tulsazoo.org or at the Tulsa Zoo. Last tickets will be sold at 8:30 p.m.
Tulsa Run: Athletes and health enthusiasts have been gathering in downtown Tulsa the last weekend in October since 1978 for fun and competitive runs during the Tulsa Federal Credit Union Tulsa Run. It includes a 15k race, 5k and 2k events. A finish-line festival will deliver plenty of fun before and after the race Saturday, and post-race events include live music, food and drinks. To register for the run or find more information, go to tulsasports.org/tulsarun.