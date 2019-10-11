“Cats"
Andrew Lloyd Webber’s popular musical returns to the PAC for performances continuing through Sunday. Celebrity Attractions brings the latest version of this show, based on the 2014 Broadway revival, which features new choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler (“Hamilton”), and Oklahoma City native Keri Rene Fuller as Grizabella the Glamour Cat, who sings the show’s best-known song, “Memory.” Performances are 8 p.m. Friday, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday; and 1 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday at the Tulsa PAC, 101 E. Third St. Tickets start at $25. Call 918-596-7111 or go to tulsapac.com.
Shalomfest
The first event in Temple Israel’s expanded Shalomfest will be the Sukkot Build and Lawn Party, noon to 3 p.m. Sunday at the Temple, 2004 E. 22nd Place. This event will coincide with the end of the Jewish High Holy Days, and the Temple’s annual harvest festival. ShalomFest provides opportunities to share the rituals, traditions, music and food that are an integral part of Judaism.
Sawyer Brown
Country music group Sawyer Brown will perform Saturday at the Osage Casino’s Skyline Event Center. The group is known for the hits “Step That Step,” “Some Girls Do” and Thank God for You.” Tickets for the 18-and-older concert are available at osagecasino.com.
Cherokee Art Market
The 14th annual Cherokee Art Market, featuring more than 150 elite Native American artists from across the nation, returns to the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa, in Catoosa, on Saturday and Sunday. The art show is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Demonstrations are open to the public from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. Admission is $5. For information, go to cherokeeartmarket.com.