Scotfest
Scotfest, Oklahoma’s celebration of Celtic history and heritage, returns this weekend. Come to the 40th Scotfest for genealogy, musical entertainment, Scottish and Irish dance demonstrations, solo piping, traditional drumming and pipe band competitions. The event runs from 5-11 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday at Broken Arrow Events Park, 21101 E. 101st St., Broken Arrow. Admission is $10-$15 per day or $30 for a weekend pass. For more, visit okscotfest.com.
Restaurant Week
Restaurant Week continues through Sunday, with more than 50 area restaurants taking part in the 13th annual event offering special prix-fixe menus for brunch, lunch and dinner, as well as specialty drinks. A portion of the proceeds from these meals and libations will be donated to the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma for its Food for Kids programming. Prices for the Restaurant Week specials are $15 for a two- to three-course lunch, $22 for two to three courses at brunch and $20 to $45 for dinner, depending on the number of courses included. Signature cocktail prices vary by location. Find a list of participating restaurants, along with menus, at okscotfest.com.
Just Between Friends
Just Between Friends continues this week at the Exchange Center at Expo Square. Shop deals on baby clothes and gear, toys, books and more at one of the country’s leading children’s and maternity consignment events. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free. For more, visit tulsa.jbfsale.com.