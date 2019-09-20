Dallas Stars vs. Florida Panthers: The Dallas Stars will return to the BOK Center to take on the Florida Panthers for the second annual Tulsa Classic on Saturday, Sept. 21. Presented by Hilti, tickets for the National Hockey League preseason game start at $18. And hockey fans can enjoy $1 Beer Night. For ticket information, go to bokcenter.com
Tulsa Greek Festival: The 59th annual Tulsa Greek Festival continues through the weekend. Sample traditional Greek dishes, including gyros, souvlaki, spanakopita, tiropita and more. Bakery items will be offered, such as baklava, finikia and loukoumades. Watch dancers of all ages perform traditional dances throughout the festival. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 1222 S. Guthrie Ave. Admission is $5 for adults after 6 p.m. Friday and all day Saturday-Sunday. Kids are admitted free for the festival, but there is a $5 charge for the Kidzone. For more information, visit tulsagreekfestival.com.
Festival Americas: Festival Americas will celebrate the rich culture and heritage of Latin America with live music from Grammy Award-winning band Ozomatli, dance performances, food trucks, tequila garden, art marketplace and more. The free event is set from 4-10 p.m. Saturday at Guthrie Green.