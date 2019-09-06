Wizard World Tulsa: Wizard Entertainment Inc., which stages celebrity-packed pop culture conventions around the country, is returning to Tulsa on Friday-Sunday at the Renaissance Hotel & Convention Center, 6808 S. 107th East Ave. This year’s guest lineup includes Jason Momoa, Jewel Staite, Cary Elwes, Joe Flanigan, Lou Ferrigno, pro wrestler Kevin Nash and many others. For tickets and a full schedule, visit wizardworld.com.
Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo: Rocker and four-time Grammy winner Pat Benatar will be joined by husband/guitarist Neil Giraldo at 8 p.m. Friday at Paradise Cove inside the River Spirit Casino Resort. Benatar’s body of work includes a string of platinum and multiplatinum albums from 1979 through 1985. She charted 15 singles during that span and was one of the most heavily played artists during the early years of MTV. Tickets to the 21-and-older show start at $35 and are available at riverspirittulsa.com.
Cody Jinks: Rising country star Cody Jinks will perform at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday at The Joint inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa. The Saturday show is sold out. In 2016, Jinks released his album, “I’m Not the Devil,” which hit No. 4 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart. He followed with “Lifers,” which had a track (“Somewhere Between I Love You and I’m Leavin’”) that was named one of Wide Open Country’s 25 Best Country and Americana Songs of 2018. Tickets to the 21-and-older show start at $55 and are available at hardrockcasinotulsa.com.