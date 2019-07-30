Tulsa World Senior Living Expo: The annual Tulsa World Senior Living Expo will feature more than 100 exhibitors, free health screenings and seminars on a variety of topics, from health care plans and staying active to downsizing and planning for retirement. There will also be door prizes, Bingo and a ’50s-themed costume contest. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Stoney Creek Hotel and Convention Center, 200 W. Albany St., Broken Arrow. For more, visit seniorexpotulsa.com.
Sugarland: Grammy-winning and multiplatinum-selling duo Sugarland will make a stop at The Joint inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa at 8 p.m. Thursday. Since the group’s inception in 2002, Sugarland has sold nearly 10 million albums domestically, achieving high-mark sales with platinum-certified “The Incredible Machine,” two-time platinum “Love on the Inside” and three-time platinum “Twice the Speed of Life” and “Enjoy the Ride.” Tickets to the 21-and-older show start at $79.50 and are available at hardrockcasinotulsa.com.
Tulsa Drillers: The Tulsa Drillers return for a seven-game home stand this week at ONEOK Field. Tulsa will host Northwest Arkansas at 7:05 p.m. Thursday-Sunday. The Drillers will then take on Springfield at 7:05 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, Aug. 5-7. Stay for a post-game fireworks display Friday. For tickets and more information, visit tulsadrillers.com.