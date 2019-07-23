Tulsa Roughnecks: The Tulsa Roughnecks will return this week for matches at ONEOK Field. Tulsa will host the L.A. Galaxy at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday and the Phoenix Rising at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. For tickets, visit roughnecksfc.com.
Cardi B: Grammy Award-winning rapper Cardi B will perform at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the BOK Center with special guests Kevin Gates and Saweetie. Her debut studio album, “Invasion of Privacy,” earned her a Grammy Award for best rap album, making her the only woman to win the award as a solo artist. Tickets start at $86.50 and are available at bokcenter.com.
REO Speedwagon: American rock band REO Speedwagon will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at Paradise Cove inside the River Spirit Casino Resort. Formed in 1967, the group found commercial success in the 1980s with such hits as “Keep On Loving You,” “Take It on the Run” and “Can’t Fight This Feeling.” Tickets to the 21-and-older show start at $50 and are available at riverspirittulsa.com.