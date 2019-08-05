Professional Bull Riders
For the second year, the Professional Bull Riders will kick off the second half of the season in Tulsa. This weekend, the top bull riders in the world will be competing in the “Oil Capital of the World” for the 15th consecutive year when the BOK Center hosts the Express Ranches Classic. The action starts at 6:45 p.m. Saturday and 1:45 p.m. Sunday. Tickets start at $15 and are available at bokcenter.com.
Tulsa Drillers
The Tulsa Drillers return for a home stand at ONEOK Field this week. Tulsa will host Springfield at 7:05 p.m. Monday-Wednesday. For tickets and more information, visit tulsadrillers.com.
Dude Perfect
Dude Perfect, an entertainment group that has accumulated more than 40 million YouTube subscribers, will bring its live tour to the BOK Center at 7 p.m. Thursday. The five friends from Frisco, Texas, will be giving fans a look into the world of Dude Perfect. Tickets start at $28 and are available at bokcenter.com.
